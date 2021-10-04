No. 5 UNC field hockey defeats Albany in 6-0 shutout





Field hockey No. 5 UNC shutout Albany 6-0 on Sunday, a redeeming comeback from Friday’s loss to No. 11 Syracuse. What happened? The game got off to a fast start for a Tar Heel offense trying to recover from a 5-0 loss at Syracuse two days earlier. Junior midfielder Paityn Wirth scored the first goal of the game just after the first minute on the clock, with an assist from senior striker Hannah Griggs. Despite two more shots, the Tar Heels failed to score in the first quarter. Neither did the Great Danes, who only tried one shot that fifteen minutes. The second quarter was critical to UNC’s success in this matchup. The attack started just as quickly as in the first quarter, with freshman forward and midfielder Kennedy Cliggett scoring at 4:31 PM. Again the assist came from Griggs. From here, North Carolina didn’t slow down. The team scored a further three goals in 15 minutes, two of which were scored by senior striker Erin Matson. The other came as the half drew to a close, when freshman midfielder Jasmina Smolenaars scored just before the 29th minute. The defense of the Tar Heel was also a major factor in the teams’ dominance. They didn’t allow Albany to make shots in the second quarter. UNC entered the third quarter with a 5-0 lead over the Great Danes. They failed to score in the third, but a strong defense also kept Albany from scoring. Albany made one last attempt in the final fifteen minutes of the game. They took four shots, but found no success. By comparison, North Carolina tried nine shots, one of which resulted in a goal from freshman midfielder Lisa Slinkert. The Tar Heels defeated Albany in a 6-0 shutout. Who stood out? Freshmen were a big influence on Tar Heels’ win over Albany. Half of UNC’s six goals against the Great Danes were scored by freshmen, all of whom have scored earlier this season. The impressive attack from freshmen Kennedy Cliggett, Jasmina Smolenaars and Lisa Slinkert in today’s game shows that these young North Carolina hockey players are already a force to be reckoned with. When was it decided? This match was already decided with the first UNC goal, less than two minutes after playing time. The Tar Heels quickly dominated the game, both offensively and defensively, and all attempts by Albany to regain control of the game failed. After the assertive second quarter of the game through North Carolina, there was little hope that the Great Danes could make a comeback. They didn’t go into the second half with an energy strong enough to fight the Tar Heels, which made it clear that UNC would walk away with the win. Why does it matter? After a four-game winning streak, North Carolina suffered a devastating loss on Friday against a shutout against Syracuse. With this loss, UNC went 1-1 in ACC play, while Syracuse went 2-0 in conference games. The Tar Heels proved their position as a prominent top-ranking hockey team in their Sunday game against Albany. When will they play next? The Tar Heels return home Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against No. 20 duke. @DTHSports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters to get the news and headlines of the day delivered to your inbox every morning.

