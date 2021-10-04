



Ehrenschneider Sweeps Singles To Flag Bulldog Invitation

Website: Starkville, Miss. (Pitts Tennis Center and Rula Tennis Pavilion)

Event: Bulldog by invitation

Result: No team scores

Next UM event: Mon-Mon, Oct 4-11 — at ITA All-American Championship (Tulsa, Okla.) STARKVILLE, Ms. — Sophomore Nino tailor of honor of the University of Michigan men’s tennis team took a perfect 3-0 in singles to lead the Wolverines at the Mississippi State Bulldog Invitational, Friday through Sunday (October 1-3) at the Pitts Tennis Center and Rula Tennis Pavilion . On Friday (1 Oct.) the teams of Jacob Bickersteth and Ehrenschneider, and Nick Beaty and Will Cooksey each claimed doubles matches over Alabama. Ehrenschneider doubled up with a singles win, beating Enzo Aguiard 6-1, 7-5, as did Cooksey with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Joao Ferreira. freshman Alexander Zederbauer also picked up a three-set win over Wichita State’s Jackie Lin. The Wolverines faced host Mississippi State on Saturday (October 2) and Ehrenschneider took his second singles win when he put Nermanja Malesevic at number 36 6-4, 6-0, while Beaty followed with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Carles Hernandez. in double, Jonny Yaffe and Zederbauer took a 6-4 win over a team made up of Mississippi State’s Seth Richey and Wichita State’s Ray Lo. The Wolverines finished on Sunday (October 3) by winning eight of their 11 games against Tulane. All four doubles teams claimed victories. Ehrenschneider and Ondrej Styler paired up for the first time for a 6-2 victory over Luc Hoeijmams and Billy Suarez. Beaty and Bickersteth recorded a 6-1 victory over Fynn Kuenkler/Luka Petrovic, and another 6-1 victory came from Patorn Hanchaikul and Yaffe. Cooksey and Fu took a 7-6 (3) win over a Wichita State pair. Ehrenschneider ended his weekend with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Suarez. Beaty took a three-set win over Kuenkler and overcame a first-set loss to win the match 6-3 sets. Yaffe sent off Wichita State’s Zach Grueber in straight sets 7-5, 6-0, and Zederbauer earned his second singles win from invitation with a 3-6, 6-1, 1-0(8) game against Tulane’s Charlie Berry . On Monday (October 4), the Michigan trio of Andrew Fenty , Patrick Maloney and Gavin Young will begin competing at the ITA All-American Championship in Tulsa, Okla. Friday (Oct 1) Michigan vs. Alabama doubles

Jacob Bickersteth / Nino tailor of honor d.Patrick Kaukovalta / FilipPlaninsek (Alabama), 6-4

Nick Beaty / Will Cooksey NS. Enzo Aguiar/Joao Ferreira (Alabama), 7-6 (2)

Ryan Fu / Patorn Hanchaikul l.Rudi Christiansen/Juan Martin (Alabama), 6-2

Jonny Yaffe / Alexander Zederbauer I. Jackie Lin/Luka Mrsic (Wichita State), 6-3 singles

Jacob Bickersteth l.FilipPlaninsek (Alabama), 6-4, 7-5

Nick Beaty New. 50 Patrick Kaukovalta (Alabama), 6-4, 7-5

Nino tailor of honor d. Enzo Aguiar (Alabama), 6-1, 7-5

Will Cooksey NS. Joaoo Ferreira (Alabama), 6-3, 7-6

Ryan Fu l.Juan Martin (Alabama), 6-1, 6-0

Jonny Yaffe l.Rudi Christiansen (Alabama), 6-0, 6-2

Patorn Hanchaikul l.Luka Mrsic (State Wichita), 6-1, 7-6 (4)

Alexander Zederbauer NS. Jackie Lin (Wichita State), 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 Saturday (Oct 2) Michigan vs. Mississippi doubles

Jacob Bickersteth / Nino tailor of honor I. New. 6 Florian Broska / Grego Ramskogler (MSU), 6-2

Will Cooksey / Ondrej Styler I. Nemanja Malesvic / Davide Tortora (MSU), 6-4

Nick Beaty / Ryan Fu I. Alberto Colas / Carles Hernandez (MSU), 6-4

Jonny Yaffe / Alexander Zederbauer NS. Seth Richey (MSU) / Ray Lo (Wichita State), 6-4 singles

Jacob Bickersteth I. New. 27 Florian Broska (MSU), 6-4, 6-3

Nino tailor of honor d. new. 36 Nemanja Malesevic (MSU), 6-4, 6-0

Nick Beaty NS. Carles Hernandez (MSU), 6-2, 6-4

Will Cooksey I. Grego Ramskogler (MSU), 6-3, 6-4

Patorn Hanchaikul I. No. 92 Alberto Colas (MSU), 6-1, 7-5

Alexander Zederbauer L. No. 54 Davide Tortora (MSU), 6-4, 6-3 Sunday (Oct 3) Michigan vs Tulane doubles

Nino tailor of honor / Ondrej Styler NS. Luc Hoeijmams/Billy Suarez (Tulane) 6-2

Nick Beaty / Jacob Bickersteth NS. Fynn Kuenkler/Luka Petrovic (Tulane) 6-1

Will Cooksey / Ryan Fu NS. Zach Grueber/Ray Lo (State Wichita) 7-6 (3)

Patorn Hanchaikul / Jonny Yaffe NS. Charlie Barry / Rafael de Alba (Tulane) 6-1 singles

Nino tailor of honor NS. Billy Suarez (Tulane) 6-3, 7-5

Nick Beaty NS. Fynn Kuenkler (Tulane) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Will Cooksey the. Rafael de Alba (Tulane) 6-3, 6-3

Patorn Hanchaikul I. Luc Hoeijmans (Tulane) 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4

Ryan Fu I. Ray Lo (Wichita State) 6-2, 6-2

Jonny Yaffe NS. Zach Grueber (Wichita State) 7-5, 6-0

Alexander Zederbauer NS. Charlie Barry (Tulane) 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (8)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2021/10/3/mens-tennis-michigan-at-bulldog-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos