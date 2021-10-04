Sports
Cricketers who made waves in the world of music
Cricket players are somewhat unique in the sports world, as many have hidden talents that have nothing to do with handling a cricket bat or bowling with a hard piece of leather.
In places like the UK, this is because most players come from the well-cured sections of society, where getting an education before committing to sports is the normal way of doing things.
In more recent times, it has also become necessary for players to add strings to their bows to meet the expectations of demanding sponsors and advertisers who want them to do everything from becoming a businessman to becoming an artist.
Here we look at a certain kind of cricketer: those who, in addition to playing elite-level cricket, like to turn their hand to music. Which one have you heard in full swing?
Flintoff is just one of the big cricket stars that has been drawn to the recording studio, although hopefully he doesn’t try too many new hits
Freddie Flintoff Allrounder became a singer
Flintoff has already written himself in the history books as one of England’s greatest performers ever, and now he’s molded himself into one of the country’s most beloved television personalities, rubbing shoulders with celebrities on everything from game shows to reality TV. shows.
It was this newfound status as a mainstream celebrity that convinced anyone to get anywhere match the cricketer with the Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, to make a football song for England’s 2018 World Cup campaign. The song was a remake of Boney Ms disco classic rasputin. Unfortunately for the unlikely duo, their song sank into the charts without a trace, meaning audiences were spared Flintoff’s rather cardboard stage presence and limited vocal range.
Many cricketers miss the roar of a live crowd once their playing career is over and so seek out the same buzz in the music scene
Mark Butcher Singer-Songwriter Extraordinaire
Mark Butcher never really set the world ablaze with his batting, recording a rather uninspired test average that lingered in the low to mid-30s, although he was operating around the time some of the bowling greats such as Muralitharan, Warne and McGrath did their showpieces. stuff.
Hanging up his pads for good, Butcher threw himself into commentary and his music, which is several levels above the efforts of Flintoff and others. Not only has he released a critically acclaimed album, Butcher has also entertained audiences as part of a UK-wide tour.
Dwayne Bravo More likes and views than anyone else
Go to a music video platform like YouTube and plug in the name of Dwayne Bravos and you’ll be more likely to see music videos featuring stars like Beenie Man and Nisha B than highlights of Bravo sending balls for borders.
These collaborations have helped Bravo become without a doubt the most successful cricketer to become a recording artist, with some of his songs having been listened and viewed millions of times online. Unsurprisingly, Bravos tunes often reverberate in stadiums across the Caribbean when the West Indies stun their home crowd. He is still coming out with new songs now, under the name Dwayne DJ Bravo.
Sanjay Dailymotion Video Bangladeshi Music Lover
Manjrekar was a more than useful batsmen in his day, but has since become more famous for his exploits as a commentator and TV panelist.
Aside from the small screen, his only real passion outside of cricket is Bengali music. He has also made good strides in this industry and has put a few vocal tracks on well-received Bengali films.
Brett Lee has his own band
This legendary Australian fast bowler is someone who throws himself into everything he does, so when he got into music he decided to start his own band. Six & Out is the name, and they released a single that broke through to the higher regions of the charts in areas such as South Africa and India.
