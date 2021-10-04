Sports
Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Patriots vs. Buccaneers picks, expert predictions on 10-2 roll
Tom Brady will be back in Foxborough for Sunday Night Football when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The game will also feature the largest age difference between starting quarterbacks in NFL history. Brady is 44 and New England rookie Mac Jones is 23. The Bucs (2-1) won the Super Bowl last season in Brady’s first season at the helm, while the Patriots (1-2) in their first season won 7- 9 have won without him since he was called up in 2000. Both teams suffered losses in Week 3, with Tampa Bay falling 34-24 to the powerful Rams and New England losing to the Saints 28-13.
Gillette Stadium kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 6.5 point favorite in the last Buccaneers vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 49.5. Before your Patriots vs. Buccaneers picks or Sunday Night Football predictions, you need to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Patriots spread SportsLine NFL pundit Micah Roberts backs.
Roberts spent more than 20 years in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry, including a 13-year stint as the book director for Station Casinos. Armed with an unparalleled network of resources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016.
He was also uncanny with his choices in games involving the Buccaneers. In fact, he’s 10-2 in his past 12 against-the-spread NFL Picks involving Tampa Bay. For $100 gamblers who have followed his advice, returns have risen to nearly $800. Anyone who has followed him has been way up.
Now Roberts has the Buccaneers vs. Patriots broken from all angles and just released expert NFL picks. You can now head over to SportsLine to watch its Bucs vs. Pats picks to see. Here are the Week 4 NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Buccaneers:
- Buccaneers vs. Patriots spread: Tampa Bay -6.5
- Buccaneers vs. Patriots over under: 49.5
- Buccaneers vs. Patriots Money Line: Tampa Bay -290, New England +235
- TB: Tampa Bay is 11-7-3 against the spread vs. AFC teams since 2016
- NE: New England is 15-9 ATS against NFC teams since 2016
Why can the Buccaneers cover?
The offense has been fruitful under Brady, who is 47-18-1 against the spread in his career coming from a loss. The ageless veteran has 1,087 passing yards, 10 TD passes and two interceptions. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have combined 35 catches and four scores this season.
The favorite has been 5-0 against the spread in the past five encounters, and while Tampa Bay’s defense has not been up to par this season, she has plenty of talent. It has also dealt with elite crimes in Dallas and Los Angeles. The Bucs have the fewest sacks in the league (three), but last season they had 48. Shaquil Barrett (8.0 in 2020) and Devin White (8.0) are healthy, and Pat’s left tackle Isaiah Wynn has a knee problem that could keep him out. Vita Vea, William Gholston and Ndamukong Suh continue to anchor the elite cattle defense, so New England rookie QB will have his hands full.
Why the patriots can cover?
The New England defense has been tough to beat this season, and the Bucs aren’t playing the ball. The Patriots, who have been 29-18-1 at home at the spread since 2016, are second in the league in pass defense (159.7 yards per game) and fifth in total defense (282.3). Tampa Bay is 31st in hasty offense (56.3) but is second by air (349.7). That means the patriots can focus on Brady, and Belichick should know all his weaknesses after spending 20 years together. The QB is not immune to mistakes and the Pats have five interceptions this season.
Cornerback JC Jackson (two interceptions) and linebacker Matt Judon (four tackles for loss) are playmakers and Dont’a Hightower is a fierce leader for the defense. Jones is coming out of a match with three interceptions, but he was not guilty of two of them and the other came on a late desperation action. The Bucs have the league’s worst pass defense (338.3 yards per game) and three sacks in the league, so he could thrive on Sunday night.
How Buccaneers vs. Patriots to make choices
For Sunday night’s game, Roberts is leaning below the points total, but he also says a critical X factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He shares what it is, and which side of the Patriots vs. Buccaneers spread backwards, only at SportsLine.
So who will win Patriots vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Patriots you should stand all from the pundit who is 10-2 in his last 12 ATS picks with Tampa Bay,And invent.
