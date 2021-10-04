Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Patriots vs. Buccaneers picks, expert predictions on 10-2 roll

Tom Brady will be back in Foxborough for Sunday Night Football when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The game will also feature the largest age difference between starting quarterbacks in NFL history. Brady is 44 and New England rookie Mac Jones is 23. The Bucs (2-1) won the Super Bowl last season in Brady’s first season at the helm, while the Patriots (1-2) in their first season won 7- 9 have won without him since he was called up in 2000. Both teams suffered losses in Week 3, with Tampa Bay falling 34-24 to the powerful Rams and New England losing to the Saints 28-13.

Buccaneers vs. Patriots spread: Tampa Bay -6.5

Buccaneers vs. Patriots over under: 49.5

Buccaneers vs. Patriots Money Line: Tampa Bay -290, New England +235

TB: Tampa Bay is 11-7-3 against the spread vs. AFC teams since 2016

NE: New England is 15-9 ATS against NFC teams since 2016

Why can the Buccaneers cover?

The offense has been fruitful under Brady, who is 47-18-1 against the spread in his career coming from a loss. The ageless veteran has 1,087 passing yards, 10 TD passes and two interceptions. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have combined 35 catches and four scores this season.

The favorite has been 5-0 against the spread in the past five encounters, and while Tampa Bay’s defense has not been up to par this season, she has plenty of talent. It has also dealt with elite crimes in Dallas and Los Angeles. The Bucs have the fewest sacks in the league (three), but last season they had 48. Shaquil Barrett (8.0 in 2020) and Devin White (8.0) are healthy, and Pat’s left tackle Isaiah Wynn has a knee problem that could keep him out. Vita Vea, William Gholston and Ndamukong Suh continue to anchor the elite cattle defense, so New England rookie QB will have his hands full.

Why the patriots can cover?

The New England defense has been tough to beat this season, and the Bucs aren’t playing the ball. The Patriots, who have been 29-18-1 at home at the spread since 2016, are second in the league in pass defense (159.7 yards per game) and fifth in total defense (282.3). Tampa Bay is 31st in hasty offense (56.3) but is second by air (349.7). That means the patriots can focus on Brady, and Belichick should know all his weaknesses after spending 20 years together. The QB is not immune to mistakes and the Pats have five interceptions this season.

Cornerback JC Jackson (two interceptions) and linebacker Matt Judon (four tackles for loss) are playmakers and Dont’a Hightower is a fierce leader for the defense. Jones is coming out of a match with three interceptions, but he was not guilty of two of them and the other came on a late desperation action. The Bucs have the league’s worst pass defense (338.3 yards per game) and three sacks in the league, so he could thrive on Sunday night.

How Buccaneers vs. Patriots to make choices

