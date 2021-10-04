Women’s tennis hangs heavy on first day of Texas State Play Day





SAN MARCOS The Vaqueros women’s tennis team at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) saw five of their singles matches go to tie-break sets, while taking two wins on the first day of Texas State Play Day Sunday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. In the first round of singles, the Vaqueros faced Tarleton, where junior Ana Platisa and sophomoreValeria Monterorecorded a few victories. Platisa defeated Natalia Komar 6-4, 6-3. Montero saw her match against Celia Vadiau win three sets as Montero opened with a 6-4 win in the first. Vaudiau followed with a 6-2 win in the second, but Montero dominated the tiebreak with a 10-4 win. The Vaqueros had four other matches all day that went to the tie-break set. sophomore Lea Karren opened her game against Jemileth Aguilar with a 6-4 win, but fell in the second and tiebreak. freshman Marjorie Souza opened her match against Martha Makantasi with a 6-4 win in the first set before falling in the second and the tiebreak. Souza also saw her match against Paula Cerda of Stephen F. Austin go far when she fell 3-6 in the opening set. Souza answered with a 6-3 win in the second and fought in the tiebreak before falling 8-10. Platisa moved her match against Stephen F. Austin’s Elise Frigout to the tiebreak when she won her first set 7-5 before falling in the second and tiebreak. Play resumes Monday at 9 a.m. at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. doubles First round vs. the state of Texas

Hani Kvapilova/Rishona Lewis (TXST) beats. Lea Karren / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) 6-2

Mae McCutcheon/Kate Malazonia (TXST) beats. Ana Platisa / Valeria Montero (UTRGV) 6-0

Jadeh Chan/Sofia Fortuno (TXST) beats. Alicia Thali / Katarina Sasaroga (UTRGV) 6-1 singles First round against Tarleton

Jemileth Aguilar (TSU) beats. Lea Karren (UTRGV) 4-6, 7-5, 10-5

Martha Makantasi (TSU) beats. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4

Elsa Boisson (TSU) beats. Alicia Thali (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-1

Ana Platisa (UTRGV) def. Natalia Komar (TSU) 6-4, 6-3

Valeria Montero (UTRGV) def. Celia Vaudiau (TSU) 6-4, 2-6, 10-4 Second round vs. Stephen F. Austin

Nyah Kauders (SFA) beats. Lea Karren (UTRGV) 6-2, 7-5

Paula Cerda (SFA) beats. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) 3-6, 6-3, 10-8

Lucy Furness (SFA) def. Alicia Thali (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-2

Elise Frigout (SFA) defeats. Ana Platisa (UTRGV) 5-7, 6-2, 10-4

Elena Bleicher (SFA) beats. Valeria Montero (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-1 Support UTRGV Women’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

