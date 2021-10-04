Women’s hockey conquers UNH in season opening series – The Daily Free Press

The Boston University women’s hockey team got off to a strong start to their season this weekend, beating the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (0-2) in the two-game series. The Terriers (2-0) went back-to-back with a gritty 4-2 away win Friday and a 5-0 shutdown win Saturday at Walter Brown Arena.

Friday’s competition in Durham got off to a rocky start for BU, with Wildcat freshman forward Kira Juodikis scoring just 22 seconds into the first period scoring her first collegiate goal, but not her only one of the game. Juodikis gave her team a 2-1 lead after BU senior Mackenna Parkers equalizing goal at 3:40.

Freshman netmin Callie Shanahan started between the pipes for the Terriers and found her groove at the end of the opening frame. Giving up on the first shot to the net didn’t stop her from bouncing back and going big for her team all weekend.

Shanahan collected her first collegiate shutout with 16 saves on Saturday-afternoon, proving that she is a battling starter for the group in the absence of senior Kate Stuarts. In the post-game press conference on Saturday, head coach Brian Durocher confirmed that Stuart would be back next weekend.

Kate [Stuart]It’s someone who’s been here, earned her stripes and has excellent grades in the games she’s played. said Durocher. This is a time when you look to someone like her as one of your leaders.

The Terriers showed resilience in the second period and worked their way to a lead by the end of 40 minutes. Senior striker Courtney Correia stripped a UNH player of the puck and pulsed a net front past senior goalkeeper Ava Boutilier to knock out the competition early on by two apiece.

Junior striker Julia Nearis, who was a force to be reckoned with throughout the series, scored on the power play at 12:07 to give the Terriers their first lead of the night. Nearis hung near the door and knocked one on the right to make it 3-2 in the final frame.

The Wildcats put pressure on BU in the third and tried to get themselves back on the board but ended up falling short. Senior defenseman Alex Allan’s empty goal at the end of the third sealed the deal for the Terriers as they racked up a tally for the win column in their first game of the season.

The group leaned on its experienced players to help get the team going as they tracked the Wildcats. Durocher said senior leadership is something that will be very important for the group this season, pointing specifically to Parker’s impressive play.

She had a great game, he said during the post-game press conference on Friday. Just very physical, very strong, fast, did everything you could ask for, including scoring a goal.

The Terriers headed back to Boston to host their home opener at the Walter Brown Arena for Saturday’s matinee. For the first time in 581 days, the BU Pep Band was back home and fans in the stands got to see a spectacle that Durocher said was no one as excited as the players.

With a 5-0 victory, BU did not disappoint the crowd. The group played a solid, detail-oriented three bouts with a competitive drive that overwhelmed the Wildcats in both the offensive and defensive zones.

If I could start with one word, it would probably be thorough. I think that’s the best way to describe the 60 minutes. From the start, everyone came out with a lot of bounce, Durocher said on Saturday. I think they did a really good job of not only carrying shots on target on the attacking side but also limiting the chances on the other side.

It was almost a scoreless first until senior striker Emma Wuthrich got her team on the board with 2:22 left. A fight up front and relentless poking and pushing by the Terriers led Wuthrich to tap the puck past Boutilier for a 1-0 lead.

BU had three mid-range goals, including a collegiate first for freshman forward Kylie Roberts with an assist from Nearis. Sophomore defender Julia Shaunessy shot one from the blue line at 7:40 AM, widening the gap to a 3-0 deficit for the Wildcats. Parker scored one more time for the Terriers before the end of the period with a shot from the right circle that trickled down the Boutiliers goal line.

The scarlet and white didn’t take their foot off the accelerator for the last 20 minutes. During some four-on-four hockey, Nearis dangled effortlessly through a UNH defender to release a snapshot that flew straight to the back of the net to take BU to the final 5-0 score.

The Terriers’ success this weekend was truly a group effort, as they got contributions from all sides of the lineup, speaking to the depth this team seems to have early in the season.

BU will be back in Durham next Saturday to take on the Wildcats after hosting the Northeastern University Huskies at Walter Brown Arena on Friday at 7pm. The Terriers will try to maintain their winning streak this coming weekend by focusing on attention to detail, Durocher said.

Just stay consistent, keep doing the little things, he said. Fishing, working from the inside out and not getting lost or mentally lacking in how you think the game.