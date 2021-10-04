Gophers have two in the top 25 at Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate





Men’s golf | 3-10-2021 9:00 PM MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota men’s golf team has two people in the top 25 and moved up in the standings after round two of the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Sunday. In a tie for 11th after Saturday’s 4-over opening round, the Golden Gophers teamed up to shoot a 3-under 285 on Sunday to move up to a tie for eighth at 577 to 36 holes. Missouri leads with 10 under par (284-282–566), with Wisconsin in second (286-283–569) and Purdue in third (282-288–570). Missouri’s Jack Parker (71-67-138) and Marquette’s Hunter Eichhorn (69-69-138) top the individual standings with 6-under. “I am proud of our commitment and come back from yesterday”, head coach Justin Smith said. “We definitely played better positions today, leading to more birdies. The round of Bennett Swavely and Ben Warrian’s incredible lap were just the energy we needed. We are excited to see the same energy tomorrow and continue to build great momentum. For the gophers, Antoine Sale is the team’s best golfer, as he ranks 17th at 1-under (68-75–143) for the tournament. On Sunday, Sale made the turn 4-over, but completed the first nine 1-under due to three birdies and one bogey. Participating in Sale in the top 25 is Bennett Swavely after jumping on the scoreboard during the second round of play. The freshman (74-71–145) is one of 11 golfers who are 24th with 1-over to 36 holes. Swavely carded a 1-under on Sunday, went 1-under on the back nine and shot just par to the front. He birdied at numbers 11 and 2 before scoring two bogeys at numbers 3 and 6. However, he finished positively with a birdie at number 7. Lincoln Johnson had a consistent day on the track and shot an even par second round. The senior traded a birdie at number 12 and a bogey at number 15 on the back nine. He ended the day bogeying on holes five and nine, birdies on six and eight. sophomore Ben Warian had the best lap of his collegiate career on Sunday. After recording an opening round from 9 over, Warian stormed back with a second round from 5 under. His back nine had two birdies to be 2-under on the turn. A few more birdies, a bogey and his second eagle in as many days marked the front nine. He is tied for 50th place (81-67–148). Warian set another career best round (67) and a round to par (-5) score. Harrison Arnold rounded out the Gophers’ group in a tie for 73rd place (76-80–156). Compete as an individual, Harry Plowman-Ollington carded a 1-under second round to head for a tie for 50th (77-71–148). After shooting an even par back nine, three birdies in the front nine propelled him to 1-under on the day. Minnesota closes out the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate with a shotgun start Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2021/10/3/mens-golf-gophers-have-two-in-top-25-at-rich-harvest-farms-intercollegiate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos