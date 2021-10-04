6Park News – The only English news for Chinese people – Asian Table Tennis League re-elects Xu Xin as vice chairman





Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 3. According to ITTF news, the Asian Table Tennis Federation held its biannual congress in Doha, Qatar on the 3rd on the same day. Former Vice President Karil Al Mohanadi was elected President of the Asian Table Tennis Federation. , Chinese athlete Xu Xin and South Korean coach Kim Ze-soo were elected vice chairman. The Asian Table Tennis Federation was formally established in Beijing on May 7, 1972 to replace the Asian Table Tennis Federation. Past presidents include Rizo Kawakami (1972-1974), Joto (1974-1976), Atsushi Goto (1976-2001) from Japan, and Li Furong (2001-2009) and Cai Zhenhua (from China) 2009-2021) . Mohan Nadi becomes the sixth president of the Asian Table Tennis Federation. He is also the current chief vice-chairman of the ITTF, a member of the board of directors of the World Table Tennis Federation (WTT) and the president of the Qatar Table Tennis Association. After being elected, Mohan Nadi specifically pointed out that two world table tennis legends have joined the Asian Table Tennis League this time around—Jin Zezhu and Xu Xin. “Especially Xu Xin, his career as an athlete is still going on. We look forward to not only continuing his glory on the court, but also to familiarize himself with the work of international organizations as soon as possible and to use his rich experience and knowledge for the future development of Asian table tennis table . world. I’m thinking about taking on new jobs.” He said. Current player Xu Xin is 31 years old and has won two team gold medals at the Rio Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics. He has won 20 world championships in his career so far. Regarding the election of Xu Xins, ITTF Group CEO Steve Denton revealed that this is also the direction of the world table tennis world. He said: With Xu Xin’s experience and influence, I believe he can not only use his own experience. To make more practical designs and plans for the Asian table tennis world, while building a bridge of communication between China and the world.” Liu Guoliang, chairman of the WTT World Table Tennis Professional League Council and chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, congratulated Xu Xin. He believed that the election of Xu Xins was also an important signal from the Chinese Table Tennis Association to the world of table tennis, young and influential champions. Players enter the work of international organizations and hire young professionals. This will be the future development direction of the Chinese Table Tennis Association and the WTT World Table Tennis Federation. As the competition period was only one day away from the National Games, the Chinese team missed the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha and Xu Xin was also unable to attend the Asian Table Tennis League Congress. After hearing the news of the election, Xu Xin said that getting elected is the trust of the member associations for the younger generation of players. At the same time, he also expressed that everyone is full of confidence in the future development of Asian table tennis. He has to fulfill his mission and actively participate in Asian table tennis. In the work of the competition, the rich experience and influence of the professional career is used to the greatest extent to contribute to the promotion of the development of Asian table tennis. [

