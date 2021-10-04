Boston Red Sox host New York Yankees in AL Wild Card Game

The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday night after the rivals’ biggest stars grew big when their teams needed it most on Sunday.

Aaron Judge drove home the winning run with an one-out single in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays, while Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers’ two-run homer in the ninth inning broke a 5. -5 tie against the Nationals in Washington.

The wins helped Boston and New York avoid several tiebreaker opportunities involving the looming Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.

Devers’ second homer of the game – and 38th of the season – was driven into midfield by Kyle Finnegan on a 2-1 pitch with one out after Kyle Schwarber reached on an error. Boston went on to win 7-5.

“I know nobody believed in us at the start of the season,” Devers, wearing glasses for the playoff festivities, said through an interpreter. “This is only our first party.”

The homer covered a four-hit, four-RBI afternoon for Devers, bringing teammates out of the dugout and prompting chants of “Yankees suck!” from some Boston fans, which could be heard for most of the afternoon in a crowd of 33,986 in Nationals Park.

Meanwhile, shortstop Gio Urshela at Yankee Stadium made a Derek Jeter-esque catch, recklessly rushing into the visiting dugout, to help New York finish the year 92-70 and score a fifth straight postseason ticket after he almost fell into a labyrinth of tiebreak scenarios.

“It’s been a crazy, wild, and tough year,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “It’s fitting that it would take until the last day to get in, but I love our group.”

Sunday’s results showed both the Mariners and Blue Jays looking in from the outside. Seattle lost the regular season final to the Los Angeles Angels 7-3, ending a magical season-ending streak in which the Mariners won 11 of their last 14 games. The Blue Jays crushed the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 but needed a loss to the Yankees or Red Sox to set up a tiebreak to determine the final wildcard spot.

“It hurts,” AL MVP candidate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said. through an interpreter. “Knowing that you won 91 games and didn’t make the play-offs really hurts me, it hurts all my teammates. That will only make me stronger to come back next year even better than this year.”

Rougned Odor led off the ninth with a single against Josh Fleming (10-8), only New York’s second hit. Pinch runner Tyler Wade took second on Gleyber Torres’ flyout to the center warning lane, and Anthony Rizzo moved Wade to third with a one-out single.

Andrew Kittredge took on Judge, who ripped a 104.4 mph line drive off the right-hander’s glove. The ball hopped toward drawn second baseman Brandon Lowe, whose off-balance pitch was not in time to catch a sliding Wade.

Halfway between the first and second, teammates swarmed with a smiling judge and fans chanted “MVP! MVP!” in the face of the franchise during an on-field interview. The clutch girth was Judge’s eighth go-ahead hit in the eighth inning or later this season, the highest tally by a Yankees player in a season since 1961, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information.

“I wouldn’t say we exhaled,” Judge said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

It was a sentiment shared by Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

The Red Sox, facing several Game 163 opportunities if they lost on Sunday, trailed the Nationals 5-1, thanks in part to a shaky start from ace Chris Sale, who played just 2 innings.

Devers led off the fourth with a drive on a 1-2 fastball by Joan Adon, a 23-year old righthander who struckout nine batters in 5 innings during his Major League-debut. Devers added an RBI single off of Erick Fedde in the seventh to make it 5-3 for the visitors, and Alex Verdugo’s two-run double that inning made it 5.

A bit of negative news for Boston: Slugger JD Martinez left in the sixth inning with a sprained left ankle.

The Yankees themselves suffered an injury after Urshela brutally shot himself into the Tampa Bay dugout. With two outs in the sixth, Urshela sprinted 126 feet after Austin Meadows pop-up from a shifted infield formation. He caught it a pass before reaching the top step of the Rays’ dugout, then seemed to jump off the warning track at full speed to an empty spot on the bench.

Plate umpire Angel Hernandez flipped over the railing as they chased him to confirm the out call, as Tampa Bay players quickly waved to the home dugout for a coach. Boone ran across the field and was followed by members of the medical staff. Pinstriped teammates gathered at the entrance to the dugout while Urshela was cared for.

“It looked like a rocket flying in there,” Boone said. “I was terrified.”

Urshela emerged about a minute later and stumbled back to the Yankees bench to the chant of “Gio! Gio!” Amazingly, he returned to shortstop for the seventh inning despite a stiffening bruise on his left thigh. grounded out in his next at bat in the eighth inning, then was replaced by Andrew Velazquez in the ninth.

Jeter, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last month, famously bloodied his face when he ducked into the seats at third base after he caught a pop-up in a game against rival Boston on July 1, 2004.

Urshela isn’t sure how he landed, but he’s glad he wasn’t on his head. He opened his eyes after a crash and saw the ball in his glove, then worried for a moment that he was seriously injured.

“It felt like a lot of pain at the time,” he said.

Boone said there was no structural damage, but Urshela will be re-evaluated Monday before determining his future availability. The slick-fielding infielder had a more prominent limp after the game.

This story uses information from The Associated Press.