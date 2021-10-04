Save Cricket – Daily Times





The newly minted chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Council could not have expected a more shaky pitch to open. Visibly distraught over the last-minute cancellation of the England cricket board on the heels of the Kiwis’ withdrawal, Ramiz Raja looked like a man dedicated to pulling the rabbit out of the hat, come what may. If you see him hard at work, meeting the district level management to bring out the new talent, there just might be magic afoot. We are still far, far from reliving the glory of the days when Greenshirts ruled hearts and ranks. But clashing with the old guard does give a dash of new blood. Former COO Wasim Khan’s departure, especially in the midst of him who is said to have enjoyed high-quality life, is no small feat. The chief has been rubber stamped, according to influential cricketers, but the chief must have had a hard time pressuring Mr Khan. However, an equally great challenge would be to come up with a replacement that invests in the long-term planning of the cricket board. Something that the organization that has constantly become entangled in homegrown politics still falls short. With the coronavirus gripping international cricket, the new chief faces quite a challenge. His predecessors might have been able to break the ice, but they didn’t have to deal with a rebellion on their doorstep. The Afghan situation is an unnecessary fly in the ointment for Pakistani cricket. No matter how many diplomatic channels we invest in, our adversaries now have a different song and dance in their arsenal. Although England did not explicitly mention the threat of chaos in Kabul, their fears were written in fine print. The vile propaganda unleashed by our ‘unfriendly’ neighbors does us no good, forcing the PCB to put on an even greater show of normalcy. As for domestic cricket, the much-celebrated Pakistan Super League is doing its best to revive the dying sport. Encouraging fans to once again cheer on the home side while inviting international players to see the safety arrangement first hand is a godsend to help restore our reputation. Mr Raja would hopefully use this to allay unnecessary concerns. After talking about lessons to be learned, he is someone who has known the stadiums from the inside out all his life. As a commentator, his harsh criticism of any player’s misstep would cause murmurs in the locker rooms. Here’s to hoping, his administration is just as steadfast. *



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytimes.com.pk/824629/saving-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos