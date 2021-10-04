Great Southern Table Tennis Winter Season is coming to an end | The times





Great Southern Table Tennis completed its winter league with Port Elliot 3 taking home the pennant for 2021. The competition, made up of four sides based on Pt Elliot and two from Inman Valley, lasted 13 weeks and saw Pt Elliot 2 led by Kevin Pearce and Chris Gorman Senior finish minor prime ministers, closely followed by Pt Elliot 3 including Chris Gorman Junior and Richard Adler. Pt Elliot 1 and Inman 2 rounded out the bottom half of the final four en route to the semi-finals. Pt Elliot 3 won through to the grand final with a comfortable win over Pt Elliot 1, while Inman 2 caused a big boilover by beating the minor prime ministers Pt Elliot 2 to advance to the grand final. Inman Valley 2 was second and the team is Steve, Mark, Marc, Darren, Brett. The grand final was top notch with Inman’s Mark Heinrich taking a tough five match win over Richard Adler. In the evening’s game, Tyrone Gorman of Pt Elliot Inman defeated Darren Lush in a five game thriller that tipped the game in favor of the home side. Pt Elliot extended their lead with doubles wins ahead of Brenton Osborne and Adler and Andrew Gordon and Tyrone. In the second round of singles, Inman’s Marc Stringer beat Osborne in four games, while Adler defeated Inman’s Brett Stringer in four to give the visitors a hard time. In the final round of the doubles Inman had to win all matches to have any hope, but it was not to be as the Elliot combination of Chris Junior and Tyrone Lush won and Steve Wynniatt secured the premiership with Pt Elliot 3 winning the title . night 9-7. The closing dinner of the season was conducted with trophies awarded to the winning and runner-up winners and the best performing player for each of the five rankings. These were: Line 5 – Mark Heinrich – Inman Valley 2, Line 4 – Flora Huang – Pt Elliot / Inman Valley, Line 3 – Tyrone Gorman – Pt Elliot 3, Line 2 – Reece Kleinig – Pt Elliot 1, Line 1 – Chris Gorman Junior – Pt Elliot 3. Chris Horwood received the Tony Collier Perpetual Trophy for his services to table tennis over the past 12 months. Great Southern will resume in mid-October with the start of the Inman Valley-based summer league. Look at www. gstta1.org for all things table tennis on the south coast.

