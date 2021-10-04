patriot vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Bucs wins late in Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough

Tom Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, won six Super Bowls, earned three NFL MVP awards, and was named 18 times in the Pro Bowl.

It was one of the most successful tenures with a team in sports history; Brady has dominated the competition for the better part of two decades. But like all good things, it all came to an end when Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 and won a Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

MORE: Brady and Belichick share awkward exchange after Bucs’ win

Sunday was his first encounter against New England since his departure, and he and Tampa Bay escaped with a 19-17 win at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

MORE: Brady-Belichick relationship timeline: From Jimmy G and Alex Guerrero to the present

With his team trailing 17-16 with 4:34 to go, Brady, as he did countless times during his Patriots career, led Tampa Bay on a seven-play, 45-yard drive to a 48-yard drive. yard field goal by Ryan Succop with 1:57 remaining to become the winner.

New England had one last chance to take the lead, but kicker Nick Foles missed from 56 yards with 59 seconds left.

MORE: Why Tom Brady Left the Patriots Explained

Tampa Bays put in 380 yards against the Patriots. Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards. In the process, he passed Drew Brees for the most passing yards in NFL history. New England won 294 yards, with rookie Mac Jones completing 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.

Sporting News followed live updates and highlights from the Patriots vs. Buccaneers.

MORE: Watch NFL games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

patriot vs. Buccaneers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total patriots 0 7 0 10 17 pirates 3 3 7 6 19

Live updates of Patriots vs. Buccaneers, Highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

Live updates will begin around kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Fourth Quarter: Tampa Bay 19, New England 17

The Buccaneers win in Brady’s return to New England. It finished with more yards (380 to 294) as Brady completed 22-of-43 passes for 269 yards. Tampa Bay takes on Miami next Sunday, while New England plays Houston.

11:37 PM: New England kicker Nick Folk missed a 56-yard field goal with 55 seconds left, giving Tampa Bay the ball back.

11:28 PM: FIELD GOAL BUCCANIERS. Tampa Bay responds with a 48-yard field goal with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter, take a 19-17 lead with 1:57 to go.

11:14 PM: FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS. New England retakes the lead, 17-14, with 4:34 to go in the fourth quarter. It was an eight-play, 66-yard drive from New England, leading 17-16 with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter.

11:07 PM: FIELD GOAL BUCCANIERS. Tampa Bay advanced to the New England six-foot line, but failed to score a touchdown. The Buccaneers are now 1-on-4 on red zone attempts. Tampa Bay leads 16-14 in the fourth quarter with 7:58 to go.

10:50 PM: TOUCH PATRIOTES. New England is back in the lead at 14-13. Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith, ending a seven-play, 77-yard drive for the Patriots.

Third Quarter: Tampa Bay 13, New England 7

New England only had six plays in the third quarter, went three-and-out once and punted on another drive. Brady has completed 17-of-32 passes for 202 yards and zero touchdowns. New England has a total of 204 yards and 15 first downs.

10:39 PM: TOUCHDOWN BECANIERS. Tampa Bay retakes the lead at 13-7 after an eight-play, 52-yard drive, capped by an eight-yard touchdown from Ronald Jones. 22:28: New England fumbled on its first half of the second half, although Tampa Bay went three-and-out. It also went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half.

Second Quarter: New England 7, Tampa Bay 6

The Patriots lead by one point at halftime, despite trailing Tampa Bay in yards (227 to 129). Brady completed 15-of-27 passes for 182 yards in his return. Jones completed 15-of-20 passes for one touchdown and an interception.

9:53 PM: FIELD TARGET BUCCANIERS. Succop puts in a 44-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the second quarter. It ended an eight-play, 69-yard drive for Tampa Bay over the span of 1:36. The Buccaneers are now 4-of-9 trailing third in the game.

9:45 pm: New England’s five-play, 19-yard drive over a span of 3:05 ended with a 44-yard punt to Tampa Bay’s five-yard line with 1:49 left in the second quarter.

9:35 pm: Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers is on the field after a 12-yard completion. According to reports , he jogged under his own power to the medical tent and now runs along the sidelines. UPDATE: Meyers returned to the game, although running back Damien Harris was injured on the next play and went to the medical tent.

9:31 PM: Tampa Bay went five yards over a six-yard drive and continued its offensive battle into the second quarter. The Buccaneers only have 10 yards this period and Brady has completed 11 of the 20 passes in total. New England still leads, 7-3, with 4:54 to go in the second quarter.

21:21: TOUCH PATRIOTES. Jones finds a tight end Hunter Henry for an 11-yard touchdown, Henry’s first of the season. It capped an 11-play, 74-yard drive for New England over the span of 8:28. New England leads, 7-3, with 8:28 left in the second quarter.

9:07 PM: Succop missed a 36-yard field goal on a 10-play, 48-yard drive from Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers advanced to the New England 18-yard line before Brady threw consecutive incomplete passes. Tampa Bay is still leading, 3-0.

First Quarter: Tampa Bay 3, New England 0

Brady completed 9-of-16 passes for 104 yards in the first quarter. Tampa Bay leads New England in total yards (148 to 32) and has seven first downs compared to the Patriots’ two. Jones completed 5-of-9 passes for 40 yards and one interception.

8:56 PM: Jones threw his fourth interception of the season, handing Tampa Bay football back at the 34-yard line.

8:53 PM: FIELD GOAL BUCCANIERS. Tampa Bay scores the first points of the game with a 29-yard field goal from Ryan Succop. It completed a 10-play, 71-yard drive for the Buccaneers over a span of 3:53. Tampa Bay leads 3-0.

8:48 PM: With a 28-yard pass to receiver Mike Evans, Brady passed former Saints quarterback Drew Brees with the most passes in NFL history (80,359).

8:40 PM: New England went three-and-out on its subsequent offensive possession. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has completed 4-of-6 passes for 23 yards and has been fired once. Still no score with 8:42 to go in the first quarter.

8:31 PM: In Brady’s first drive against his former team, Tampa Bay went 34 yards over six plays in 2:59. New England will take over at its 25-yard line after a muffled return from receiver Gunner Olszewski.

8:26 pm: New England went on a five-play, 12-yard drive to start the game. It then set 37 yards to Tampa Bay’s 11-yard line, setting up the Buccaneers’ first drive.

8:20 PM: Tampa Bay won the toss and opted to postpone.

Tom Brady’s Return

Brady is making his first appearance against the Patriots since signing with the Buccaneers in March 2020. Here are some of the highlights behind his return.

patriot vs. Buccaneers start time

Date : sunday 3 oct

: sunday 3 oct Time 20:20 ET

The Patriots-Buccaneers match is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

How to watch ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Patriots vs. Buccaneers airs on NBC with “Sunday Night Football” regular mode calling the match. Al Michael will be the play-by-play channel while Cris Collinsworth analyzes. Michele Tafoya will serve as sideline reporter.

Drew Brees and Tony Dungy will also be part of the network’s game coverage. They will be hosting the pregame and halftime shows, and both should have some excellent stories about their battles with Brady and Belichick during their careers.

Streamers can watch this match via NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock or fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial .

Schedule ‘Sunday Night Football’ 2021