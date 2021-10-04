Hockey breeze through Dartmouth in 3-0 win





The hockey team (4-5, 1-1 Ivy) defeated the Dartmouth Big Green (4-6, 0-2 Ivy) on Saturday in an impressive 3-0 win at Goldberger Family Field. The win gave the Bears their first win of the Ivy League season. Bruno beat the Big Green 17-7, gained momentum with an early goal from Emma Rosen 22 and never looked back. Head Coach Jill Reeve noted how proud she was of the team’s commitment to attack, with every player on the field contributing to the win. What I am most proud of is that this was a team win. We were able to play as ourselves, string passes and (we) really put in a concerted effort, Reeve said. Rosen set off the Bears charge in the first 45 seconds of the second quarter with a goal on an assist from Chloe Perel 23 that resulted from a scramble for the net. Bruno then doubled the lead in the closing seconds of the third quarter from a penalty corner from Chloe Sik 25 to Dani van Rootselaar 22. This was one of eight lead shots on target for Van Rootselaar as she continued to prove herself as the driving force behind the Bears Offensive. Midfielder Mikayla Walsh 25 put the game out of reach of the Big Greens early in the fourth quarter, scoring on a feed from Lindsey Ross 23 from the center of the circle. From there, the Bears rode to a win over their Ivy League rivals. The Bears dominant defense was led by goalkeeper Calista Manuzza 23. Manuzza took the first win of her career in goal, with seven saves. She resigned after starting goalkeeper Jodie Brine 23 suffered a concussion against Georgetown University in Brown’s previous game. Although her start was a last-minute change, she felt no pressure to step into the role. The warm-up was absolutely flawless, said Manuzza. I didn’t have any nerves to get into this match because we started to know what we had to do to win. While Brown missed a few players due to injury, the Bears also regained their strength with the return of key contributors to COVID-19 protocols, including team captain Rosen. It was a really great team win to come back to, Rosen said. There were a lot of connecting passes and I think everyone just had a good time there. After the pandemic and losing a few more games due to a COVID hiccup, it’s just great to be there. The Bears travel to Worcester, Massachusetts at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a non-conference match-up against the College of the Holy Cross. We just need to stay focused and keep making the effort as we move into Ivy League competition, Reeve said. There is so much room to grow and I am so excited that this team is specifically showing what they have to offer.

