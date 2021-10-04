In 1971, Guyana George `The Chief Braithwaite (now deceased)

traveled to Nagoya, Japan, as a representative of the United States table tennis team, for the Worlds Table tennis competition.

After meeting at the World Cup between Glenn Cowan of the US and Zhuang Zedong of China, the US team received an official invitation to visit China for a series of exhibitions.

It was the beginning of what became known as Ping Pong Diplomacy.

Braithwaite was one of nine table tennis players from the US to visit China.

Braithwaite was working at the United Nations at the time.

They were the first delegation to visit China at the time of the end of a two-decade Cold War that had begun at the end of World War II.

The US delegation held historic meetings with Prime Minister Zhou Enlai and Chairman Mao Zedong.

There was also a cultural exchange between the visitors and their hosts and the US delegation visited some famous sites such as the Great Wall of China.

Henry Kissinger had laid the groundwork for President Richard Nixon to open relations, leading to 50 years of friendship and prosperity for the two countries.

Braithwaite died on October 26 last year and efforts are underway to honor him sometime next month.

We are proud to “honor The Chief by hosting an outdoor gathering for the region’s youth, who will play at the George Braithwaite Courts, already named in his honor by New York State,” said Thomas Hu, Chief Executive Officer of the American Youth Table Tennis Organization who will host the event.

According to Hu, representatives from all over the world, from countries like China in Asia and Guyana in the Caribbean, as well as many other countries with players and officials who claimed “The Chief as a friend” are kept at the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, George Braithwaite table tennis court, Capobianco Field, Rooseveldt Island, New York City.

Three blue concrete tables have been commissioned by New York State in honor of Braithwaites.

There will also be the announcement of the George Braithwaite Scholarship.

Built by Alan Good of HENGE Tables, the tables were among New York State’s first major orders for these locally manufactured tables. Of those, 200 are now spread across America and 100 in New York.

We expect HENGE tables CEO Alan Good to be in attendance, and the highlight of the day will be a work called Dance to `The Chief, performed by Alan Good, with music commissioned by Tristan Hu, Hu said.

Hu said the event will be a fun commemoration of George Braithwaite’s life.

May his spirit continue in the youth’s play at this event and in the many lessons he has taught us all, especially friendship first, competition second, Wu said.

Two Guyanese are on the organizing committee for the event Sydney Christophe and Mike TenPow.

Christophe is a former Caribbean men’s singles champion and national record holder for most men’s national singles titles, while

TenPow is a former Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations.