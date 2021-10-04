Portland Thorns fans demand change, question team owner Merritt Paulson’s silence

On October 2, the Rose City Rivetersan staged a fan club for the Portland Thorns FC gathered in front of Providence Park to sing, chant and advocate for responsibility within Thorns management amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Whoa oh oh, fire Wilkinson, sang the crowd of about 200 people, many wearing the red and black Thorns scarves and sweaters. Gavin Wilkinson is the general manager of both the Thorns FC and the Portland Timbers.

The liability claims stem from this week’s allegations that former Thorns coach Paul Riley sexually harassed his players. A story on sports website The Athletic alleges that when those players talked about Riley, after he was hired on another team, Thorns and National Womens Soccer League management tried to silence them.

While there have been some sudden NWSL withdrawals this year related to the relatively new leagues, April 2021’s anti-harassment policy (for example, OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti suddenly resigned in July over reports that he had constantly belittled his team players) Many see the chaos as a step towards progress.

Just because it comes to light this year doesn’t mean it’s a bad year, 2021 steering committee chair Gabby Rosas said in a short break between chants. It means this year is a good year. Players feel able to speak out. Now the players have an anti-harassment policy that they can report.

But Rosas was troubled by allegations that this year the Thorns and the NWSL ignored the request of two players, Sinead Farrelly and Meleana Mana Shim, to re-examine their allegations that Riley had abused them, their accounts running from 2012-2015.

They saw these two players who are no longer in the league report and are still being fired, Rosas continued. Even if there was an anti-harassment policy, players were still fired.

Since Thursday when the unveiling of The Athletic fell, the fallout within the world of the NWSL has been rapid.

All weekend games in the league were postponed. The players’ union has released a list of liability claims. Paul Riley was fired from the team he coached, the North Carolina Courage. Riley’s coaching license was also suspended by the United States Soccer Federation.

On Friday, the NWSL announced it had received the resignation of Commissioner Lisa Baird, who appeared in The Athletics piece to have opposed players raising allegations against Riley.

On Sunday 3 October the NSWL announced it immediately launched several critical research and reform initiatives to protect players and staff. The five-part plan included the reopening of the 2015 investigation into former NWSL coach Paul Riley, including an assessment of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the Portland Thorns FC and his subsequent hiring by Western New York Flash and the North Carolina Courage.

At Saturday’s protest, fans locally had their eyes set on what could happen to the shared management of Thorns and Timbers. Many took note of Thorns owner Merritt Paulson’s silence.

Which is quite surprising. Paulson is quite a vocal dude, said season ticket holder Miel Nelson.

They basically built this whole organization on a pile of sand, Nelson continued. Being an organization that revolves around women athletes, and you fail on this fundamental point? And you can’t admit you failed? It’s all just a bunch of lies.

During the two-hour demonstration, Thorns fans beat drums and set off red and black smoke in front of Providence Park, which was still advertising the canceled game between the Thorns and Seattle’s OL Reign.

In the small sea of ​​red and black, it was surprising to see only a handful of attendees wearing Timbers Army green and gold.

Alan Mutter, a season ticket holder for both teams, wore Timbers colors and a Thorns scarf. He ventured that some of those in attendance could be Timbers Army fans wearing red and black to support the Thorns. He noted that he was sure the Timbers Army would demonstrate somehow during Sunday’s game.

I’d like to see the men walk off the field, but I don’t think they will, Mutter said. If the players walked out of the game, I wouldn’t go up against them at all. I love football and I think this is bigger than that.

During Sunday’s game, the Timbers Army showed their support in chants and with huge banners that read: Remove the Rot, Believe, Support and Protect NWSL players and, perhaps most devastatingly, you knew.)