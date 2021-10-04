Sports
Cricket Shepparton adjusts game schedule, wants to start season on November 6
If all goes according to plan, the first delivery of the upcoming Cricket Shepparton season will be in just over a month.
Association officials have their eyes set on November 6 as the starting date for the seniors and juniors.
All matches in every grade of the 2021-2022 season – which was to start this weekend – will be one-day matches.
But there is one roadblock that stands in the way.
According to the Victorian government’s roadmap, community sports cannot resume until the state has reached its 80 percent total vaccinated target – which is expected to be on Nov. 5.
Clubs that are members of Cricket Shepparton were told on Sunday that if Victoria reached that target, the Haisman Shield – along with the B, C, D, E, under-16 and under-14 classes – would start the following day.
The final major final of the Haisman Shield can be played on March 26, while the Under-14 and Under-16 deciders will be played on March 14.
The under-12A season is expected to start on November 10, while there is no scheduled start date for the under-12B and under-10 leagues yet.
“We sent an email to all our clubs on Sunday with an update on the state of play,” said Cricket Shepparton chairman Dave D’Elia.
“Victoria is expected to have the target of 80 percent double vaccinated by November 5, so we will postpone the 13-round season to start on November 6.
“If we can, we’ll start on November 6, but if Victoria doesn’t meet that target, we’ll pick up the first round matches and move them to after round 13.
“Every class, from seniors to juniors, will also be one-day competitions.”
D’Elia said Cricket Shepparton would have three free weekends “on hand” to deal with any excesses, heat-outs or COVID-19 outbreaks.
Cricket Shepparton’s Twenty20 matches are expected to be played in December and January, but D’Elia said more needs to be ironed out.
The president said he was waiting for an update from Cricket Victoria on the possibility of a vaccine mandate for players and umpires.
North of the Murray River, Cricket NSW has already announced that all players will need to be double vaccinated to play cricket until NSW reaches its 90 per cent double dose target.
“Cricket NSW announced a no jab no play rule and the MVCA had to adopt it before the start of their season,” said D’Elia.
“We are waiting for a message from Cricket Victoria to bring this in.”
Meanwhile, the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League ramps up preparations for the season.
D’Elia expects the Twenty20 competition to start on December 5.
“At this stage, the draft will be held on November 26 and we have circled December 5 as the date for the opening round,” he said.
“We have a meeting this week and more information will be released later this week.”
More local sports
Lancaster coach picks up McNamara medal
Butler Serves Incredible Finish to Earn Warren Family Medal
What the latest lockdown means for local sport
Sources
2/ https://www.sheppnews.com.au/sport/2021/10/04/5334062/cricket-shepparton-adjusts-fixture-aims-to-begin-season-november-6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]