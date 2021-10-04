Cricket Shepparton adjusts game schedule, wants to start season on November 6

If all goes according to plan, the first delivery of the upcoming Cricket Shepparton season will be in just over a month.

Association officials have their eyes set on November 6 as the starting date for the seniors and juniors.

All matches in every grade of the 2021-2022 season – which was to start this weekend – will be one-day matches.

But there is one roadblock that stands in the way.

According to the Victorian government’s roadmap, community sports cannot resume until the state has reached its 80 percent total vaccinated target – which is expected to be on Nov. 5.

Clubs that are members of Cricket Shepparton were told on Sunday that if Victoria reached that target, the Haisman Shield – along with the B, C, D, E, under-16 and under-14 classes – would start the following day.

The final major final of the Haisman Shield can be played on March 26, while the Under-14 and Under-16 deciders will be played on March 14.

The under-12A season is expected to start on November 10, while there is no scheduled start date for the under-12B and under-10 leagues yet.

“We sent an email to all our clubs on Sunday with an update on the state of play,” said Cricket Shepparton chairman Dave D’Elia.

“Victoria is expected to have the target of 80 percent double vaccinated by November 5, so we will postpone the 13-round season to start on November 6.

“If we can, we’ll start on November 6, but if Victoria doesn’t meet that target, we’ll pick up the first round matches and move them to after round 13.

“Every class, from seniors to juniors, will also be one-day competitions.”

D’Elia said Cricket Shepparton would have three free weekends “on hand” to deal with any excesses, heat-outs or COVID-19 outbreaks.

Cricket Shepparton’s Twenty20 matches are expected to be played in December and January, but D’Elia said more needs to be ironed out.

The president said he was waiting for an update from Cricket Victoria on the possibility of a vaccine mandate for players and umpires.

North of the Murray River, Cricket NSW has already announced that all players will need to be double vaccinated to play cricket until NSW reaches its 90 per cent double dose target.

“Cricket NSW announced a no jab no play rule and the MVCA had to adopt it before the start of their season,” said D’Elia.

“We are waiting for a message from Cricket Victoria to bring this in.”

Meanwhile, the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League ramps up preparations for the season.

D’Elia expects the Twenty20 competition to start on December 5.

“At this stage, the draft will be held on November 26 and we have circled December 5 as the date for the opening round,” he said.

“We have a meeting this week and more information will be released later this week.”

