Big Ten football bowl projections, CFP Playoff picks after week 5

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history of bowling and is expected to continue into 2021, or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we continue the tradition and show you where we think all the teams in the conference will end up once the dust settles on the season, a season that will hopefully be COVID-19 drama-free.

We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. As each week goes on, we know a little more about each team and what things look like, and we start to get a better idea of ​​how good teams are. Week 5 offered more to watch and more evidence of what post-season play might look like, but it’s still quite early in the season.

Keep in mind that these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams not involved in certain matches, so we do our best to keep track of everything.

Here’s a look at the scale projections after week 5 of the college football season.

Quick Lane Bowl

September 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) catches a pass while defended by Illinois Fighting Illini defending defender Joriell Washington (10) in the second half. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Monday December 27
ESPN, 11 a.m. EST
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl projection: Maryland vs. western Michigan

Bowl with guaranteed price

WATCH: What Rutgers HC Greg Schiano Said About Ohio State Postgame

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during the warm up ahead of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

tuesday 28 december
Fox, 10:15 PM EST
Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: Rutgers vs. Texas Tech

Pinstripe Bowl

Indiana Reiterates Position On Ohio State Going To B1G Championship Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Wednesday 29 December
ESPN, 2:15 PM EST
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl projection: Indiana vs. Boston College

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

September 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Jojo Domann (13) celebrates with linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) after intercepting the pass during the first half game against the Fordham Rams at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Thursday 30 December
ESPN, 3 p.m. EST
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl projection: Nebraska vs. Tennessee

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Sep 2 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach PJ Fleck and his players take the field ahead of the game against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Thursday 30 December
ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl projection: Minnesota vs. Stanford

Outback Bowl

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12) and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) gear up during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday 1 January
ESPN2, afternoon IS
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl projection: Michigan vs Florida

Citrus Bowl

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, right, celebrates after a run against Nebraska in extra time at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday 1 January
ESPN2, 1:00 PM EST
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. auburn

NEXT…Six Bowls for the New Year

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Penn State’s Brandon Smith is nearing a second quarter interception against Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday 1 January
ESPN, 1:00 p.m. EST
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins, At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Cincinnati

rose bowl game

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defending defenseman Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up for an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday 1 January
ESPN, 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl projection: Iowa vs. Oregon

NEXT… College Football Playoff Predictions

Capital One Orange Bowl

Big Ten football and the best picks and predictions from game experts, week 5

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) celebrates after firing Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Akron Zips on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Friday December 30
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

