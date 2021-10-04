Big Ten football bowl projections, CFP Playoff picks after week 5





The Big Ten has a rich, rich history of bowling and is expected to continue into 2021, or so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we continue the tradition and show you where we think all the teams in the conference will end up once the dust settles on the season, a season that will hopefully be COVID-19 drama-free. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. As each week goes on, we know a little more about each team and what things look like, and we start to get a better idea of ​​how good teams are. Week 5 offered more to watch and more evidence of what post-season play might look like, but it’s still quite early in the season. Keep in mind that these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams not involved in certain matches, so we do our best to keep track of everything. Here’s a look at the scale projections after week 5 of the college football season. Quick Lane Bowl

Details Monday December 27

ESPN, 11 a.m. EST

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl projection: Maryland vs. western Michigan Bowl with guaranteed price

Details tuesday 28 december

Fox, 10:15 PM EST

Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Projection: Rutgers vs. Texas Tech Pinstripe Bowl

Details Wednesday 29 December

ESPN, 2:15 PM EST

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl projection: Indiana vs. Boston College TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Details Thursday 30 December

ESPN, 3 p.m. EST

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl projection: Nebraska vs. Tennessee SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Details Thursday 30 December

ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl projection: Minnesota vs. Stanford Outback Bowl

Details Saturday 1 January

ESPN2, afternoon IS

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl projection: Michigan vs Florida Citrus Bowl

Details Saturday 1 January

ESPN2, 1:00 PM EST

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. auburn NEXT…Six Bowls for the New Year Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Details Saturday 1 January

ESPN, 1:00 p.m. EST

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins, At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Cincinnati rose bowl game

Details Saturday 1 January

ESPN, 5 p.m. EST

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl projection: Iowa vs. Oregon NEXT… College Football Playoff Predictions Capital One Orange Bowl

Details Friday December 30

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic



