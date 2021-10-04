Sports
Big Ten football bowl projections, CFP Playoff picks after week 5
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history of bowling and is expected to continue into 2021, or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we continue the tradition and show you where we think all the teams in the conference will end up once the dust settles on the season, a season that will hopefully be COVID-19 drama-free.
We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. As each week goes on, we know a little more about each team and what things look like, and we start to get a better idea of how good teams are. Week 5 offered more to watch and more evidence of what post-season play might look like, but it’s still quite early in the season.
Keep in mind that these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams not involved in certain matches, so we do our best to keep track of everything.
Here’s a look at the scale projections after week 5 of the college football season.
Quick Lane Bowl
Details
Monday December 27
ESPN, 11 a.m. EST
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl projection: Maryland vs. western Michigan
Bowl with guaranteed price
Details
tuesday 28 december
Fox, 10:15 PM EST
Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: Rutgers vs. Texas Tech
Pinstripe Bowl
Details
Wednesday 29 December
ESPN, 2:15 PM EST
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl projection: Indiana vs. Boston College
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Details
Thursday 30 December
ESPN, 3 p.m. EST
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl projection: Nebraska vs. Tennessee
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Details
Thursday 30 December
ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl projection: Minnesota vs. Stanford
Outback Bowl
Details
Saturday 1 January
ESPN2, afternoon IS
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl projection: Michigan vs Florida
Citrus Bowl
Details
Saturday 1 January
ESPN2, 1:00 PM EST
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. auburn
NEXT…Six Bowls for the New Year
Playstation Fiesta Bowl
Details
Saturday 1 January
ESPN, 1:00 p.m. EST
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins, At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Cincinnati
rose bowl game
Details
Saturday 1 January
ESPN, 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl projection: Iowa vs. Oregon
NEXT… College Football Playoff Predictions
Capital One Orange Bowl
Details
Friday December 30
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
