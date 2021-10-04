Women’s tennis rules the field





It’s been a busy season for the UW-Whitewaters Womens Tennis team. From competing in a handful of tournaments to maintaining a winning streak of eight to a quick turnaround and recently competing in the ITA Midwest Regional Championships. The team competed in their ITA Midwest Regional Championships. Not only did they outperform their hopes, the team exited the tournament with two freshmen taking All-American titles. The women’s tennis team had their heads in the game and knew what they were getting into. Competing against 230 athletes and 27 other teams in no way intimidated the Warhawks. In fact, they had the upper hand and competed in their home fields. The Warhawks managed to take multiple wins in their singles and doubles and they couldn’t be more proud of themselves for how they played in the championships. Some of these teams don’t have a fall season and I think that made a big difference for us. We have been competing and training very hard since August 20 with two days a day and conditioning at the end of the summer. They got in really good shape and we’ve been competing in a couple of tournaments leading up to this so I think all those kinds of combinations for us to peak at the right time, said women’s tennis team head coach Frank Barnes. Freshmen Autumn Bruno and Cassie Lee played smart in their doubles. With their unstaged mode and match faces, they won their doubles and exited the championships with All-American titles. In addition, Bruno took on the number one in singles, who hasn’t been beaten in years, but Bruno worked it out and beat her to win her singles. I think the team performed really well on the field and we came out of the tournament with two All-American freshmen. We have six seniors graduating this year, including me, and it will be sad for us to leave, but we have a really good freshman who will continue our winning tradition, said senior Olivia Kraft. Junior Courtney Day and senior Molly Rueth also took part in the doubles matches. They had some rigorous competition, but managed to upset the third seed. Senior Olivia Kraft competed in the doubles match with sophomore Kellie Ha and they had to overcome some obstacles during their game. However, they broke down those obstacles and took a victory in the consolation round. I think our team as a whole did a great job. We’ve had a lot of great games in which we’ve won. After this weekend I’m excited about the results going forward and we also have one of the strongest teams we’ve had since being on the team and I’m excited to see what’s to come, said senior Molly Rueth. All these athletes trained hard and prepared for a long three-day tournament. Every day they grew stronger and more confident to fight as best they could. After this exciting tournament, the Warhawks are more than ready to see what the rest of the season has in store for them. The next time fans see this talented team will be against UW-Stevens Point on October 5. Go to Warhawks!

Freshman Gianna Nikoleit returns the ball to her opponent during her fourth round of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Midwest Regional at the Warhawk Outdoor Tennis Complex on September 25, 2021.

