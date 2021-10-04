Sports
Hockey falls short against Harvard, but freshman Friedman impresses
Field hockey Penn fell just short against the Harvard Crimson on Saturday with a score of 3-1.
The Quakers’ defense came out strong, leaving the Crimson (8-1, 2-0 Ivy) with only one foul shot in the entire first quarter. After a series of back and forth possession, the Quakers (3-6, 0-2) had two strong cashing opportunities. In back-to-back penalty corners, team captain Gracyn Banks ripped two separate shots at Crimson goalkeeper Ellie Shahbo, but the Red and Blue were left empty-handed.
Shahbo was a brick wall for the Crimson this year, finishing this game with three more saves.
Penn goalkeeper Sabien Paumen continued her impressive season, making a total of five saves, including a split save, in addition to a spectacular defensive play at the end of the first quarter, where she knocked the ball out of the air to change the game for the Quakers. to make.
Penn’s great defensive play continued throughout the second quarter. The Crimson had three looks on target at the start of the quarter, but their efforts were no match for Paumen and the Quakers defensive front.
There will be some high pressure, high stakes situations defensively and it is their job to handle those situations so we are in the best position to win the game, said coach Colleen Fink.
The Quakers have relied heavily on their defense all season and will continue to do so in the future.
At the end of the half, junior midfielder Olivia Kenny scored her first goal of the season after a green card gave Penn a one-player advantage. The goal was assisted by freshman Sophie Freedman and Penn went into the half with a 1-0 lead over the No. 12 Crimson.
It was definitely a team effort, Kenny said. Sophie actually wore it there and I just tapped it in at the end.
Freedman has played important games for the Quakers all season and got her first start against Syracuse Orange last weekend. She proves she can play a part in Penn’s quest for an Ivy League crown this year.
The Crimson wasted no time after the half and scored a quick goal from a corner to equalize the game.
The fourth quarter proved to be a battle between the Quakers defense and the Crimson attack. The red-and-blue defense allowed only one goal from four corners from Harvard’s attack, giving the Crimson a one-goal lead.
Fink made a late push with four minutes to go by pulling Paumen, but the Crimson scored their last goal from an empty net, making the final score 3-1.
Despite the loss, Fink found room for optimism after the game.
The team must continue what they have done, Fink said. The team has started it with such commitment and heart and we will get there.
The Quakers continue their quest for their first Ivy League win of the season at home at Vagelos Field against the Cornell Big Red next Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m.
