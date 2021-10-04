Sports
Shining a light on pickleball in Laguna Woods – Orange County Register
By now most people have probably heard of pickleball and how it is a great cardiovascular sport, good for the heart, expending calories and burning that pesky fat.
Most have probably also heard that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America (we’ve been hearing that rule for 10 years).
It has certainly been a fast-growing sport in Laguna Woods Village.
When pickleball arrived here in 2011, the new Pickleball Club had 40 players. Now it has more than 450.
The number of outdoor pickleball courts has increased from the original two, made from old tennis courts, to seven new and improved courts in Gate 12. (The three indoor courts in Clubhouse 1’s gym that are shared with other Village sports do not include Clubs.)
And the Pickleball Club can’t get enough of it: It wants even more people to join its ranks, and it wants to extend playtime on those seven outdoor courts.
To do that, the club has launched the ‘Lite the Nite’ campaign. The club hopes to raise enough money to add lighting fixtures to the three outdoor courts that don’t have one, so pickleball players can play late into the night. And that, in turn, can only bring more residents into the pickleball fold.
Ajit Gidwani is the president of the Lite the Nite campaign. He breaks it all down into a handy mathematical formula:
“Three extra lanes will have lighting, which will give an average of 6 extra hours, so (3 lanes) times (6 hours) times (4 players) = 72 players per morning and evening,” he explains.
He cooks that even further: The lights will “extend playtime at night by 75%”
The outdoor courts, which are shared with the Paddle Tennis Club, are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., benefiting residents who prefer to escape the heat of the day as well as those who work during the day or have other responsibilities, he says. Gidwani. As winter approaches, he expects pickleball players to just keep going.
“We don’t stop playing, we’re a hardened bunch,” he says. “The outdoor courts will remain open. However, the days are getting dark earlier, so we need lighted runways earlier in the day, as well as early mornings.”
The goal of the Lite the Nite campaign is to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to add lights to the three courts. Since the club launched the campaign on July 28, it has raised $18,000 from individual donors and a recent silent auction.
“People have donated any amount from $10 and we are all grateful to them,” notes Gidwani. “We are ahead of where we expected to be because people have been very generous.”
The Golden Rain Foundation has approved the project, but is not providing funding, he says. “This is a community improvement project rather than a maintenance project.”
Even residents who don’t play pickleball would benefit from the lighted courts and should donate, Gidwani says.
“First of all, this is a project that will improve the community and therefore add value, and that will benefit all of us. Second, you may not play, but we bet you know someone who is a friend, neighbor, relative or maybe you would like to learn it so you can play with your grandkids.”
And if you’re not playing pickleball, you’d better start. Village players firmly believe it could become an Olympic sport one day, so who knows?
Gidwani only started playing in 2016. He says seasoned players showed him the basics, and now he’s a seasoned player himself.
“I’ve been hooked ever since,” he says. “In my opinion, this sport is a lot less taxing on your body than most other sports. I’ve noticed a lot of players are switching from tennis, racquetball, etc.”
The best way to get started, Gidwani says, is to visit the Pickleball Club’s website, lwpickleball.wixsite.com/lwpb. There you will find everything you need to know: playing hours of pickleball on the indoor and outdoor courts, information about beginners lessons, contact details and more.
“You can show up and play on the courts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings,” he says. “We were all beginners at one time, so you’ll find a lot of players willing to play with beginners to get them started.”
Any resident can use the courts, but membership in the Pickleball Club has benefits: free classes, social events, use of ball machines, and tournaments. All that for just $15 per person per year.
And you know, over 450 people can’t be wrong.
“We saw an explosion in the number of pickleball players during the pandemic as other facilities (such as table tennis, badminton, volleyball, gym, etc.) were closed,” Gidwani says. “It’s such an easy game to master whether you’ve played a racket sport or not. Many of the players who tried it then are now regular players in addition to their other activities.”
Tax-deductible donations to the Lite the Nite campaign can be made through the Village Community Fund at villagecommunityfund.org/lite-the-nite. Donations can be made online or by downloading a form and sending a check.
For more information about the Pickleball Club, visit lwpickleball.wixsite.com/lwpb.
