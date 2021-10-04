2021 MLB playoff schedule to be set after 162 game season endsExBulletin







Greg Fiume/Getty Images Ah, yes, baseball in October. Will it get better? Sunday was the last day of the regular season in Major League Baseball. When the game started, at 3 p.m. ET, there was the possibility of several scenarios that could spawn a series of tie-breaker games, with four teams competing for two wildcard spots in the American League and a placement in the National League yet. was still not fully set. All possible tiebreak scenarios ended when Boston beat Washington (7-5) and New York beat Tampa Bay (1-0). The Red Sox and Yankees will play the American League wildcard game on Tuesday evening in Boston. The game kicks off at 8:08 PM ET and will air on ESPN.

Jeff Curry/Getty Images What about the National League wildcard game? San Francisco’s win over San Diego (11-4) on Sunday gave the NL West Division to the Giants, meaning the Los Angeles Dodgers played host to St. Louis on Wednesday-evening for the National League wildcard game. Wednesday’s game in Los Angeles kicks off at 8:10 p.m. ET and airs on TBS. Tuesday and Wednesday’s game will determine which teams advance to the division for both competitions. League division series matchups

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images While we’ll have to wait to see who wins the wildcard games to take the last places in the division series, there are already some matchups. In the American League, the Chicago White Sox travel to Houston to play against the Astros Thursday and Friday at Minute Maid park for Games 1 and 2. The other ALDS series goes between the Tampa Bay Rays and the winner of the Red Sox-Yankees wildcard game. The first two games will take place in Tampa. In the National League, Atlanta travels to Milwaukee for the first two games in their NLDS series on Friday and Saturday. The Giants are waiting in San Francisco to see if they will host the Cardinals or the Dodgers, depending on Wednesday’s wildcard game. Times for the division series games have not yet been announced. League championship series Four teams advance from the division to the league championships. After playing in the division, the American League Championship Series starts on Friday, October 15 and the National League Championship Series on Saturday, October 16. These series are best-of-seven and determine who will compete for the 2021 World Series title. Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26. All games in the World Series are broadcast on Fox.

