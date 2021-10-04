Thieves attack Queensland cricket team





Queensland cricketers have had equipment stolen by thieves who broke into a team van outside their Adelaide hotel. The Bulls are preparing in Adelaide for their rescheduled Sheffield Shield opener against Tasmania, which begins Thursday in the South Australian capital. The game was scheduled to be played in Brisbane from Tuesday, but was postponed when Tasmania’s squad quickly departed Queensland on the morning of the scheduled start due to COVID-19 cases in the state. The Queensland team bus was broken into by thieves who broke a window and stole items, including new Gray Nicholls bats from Bulls wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson. Peirson posted a photo of the damaged van on Instagram, writing: “Someone must be out of luck. If anyone sees some brand new Gray Nic sticks floating around in Adelaide, could you let me know?” South Australian police are investigating the theft, which took place after Cricket Australia modified its Shield schedule last week. The Bulls will play against Tasmania in Adelaide from Thursday to Sunday, then play at Adelaide Oval in South Australia from October 15-18. After playing for Queensland, Tasmania travels to Perth to meet Western Australia at the WACA Ground from October 17-20. Victoria and NSW remain uncertain when their Shield campaigns will begin due to coronavirus outbreaks in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. The NSW squad was destined to fly to Adelaide on Monday and then undergo a 14-day quarantine period, but that plan was interrupted by the SA government amid ongoing discussions with the cricket hierarchy. NSW and Victoria have requested a week of training for their first Shield match. As the games are unlikely to be played in Sydney or Melbourne, both teams will face 14-day isolation periods in other states, meaning their Shield seasons may not start until later this month or early November. Only one Shield match has been played so far – last week’s like-minded encounter between SA and Western Australia in Adelaide.

