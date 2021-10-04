Live updates of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Were you not entertained? It lasted until the second half, but we finally got a game when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded touchdowns with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.

In the end, it all came down to a doink as the Bucs took a 19-17 win and Brady joined Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees as the only starting quarterbacks to beat all 32 current franchises. Brady also improved his career record against rookie QBs to 21-5, but now we’re just getting into the weeds.

The Patriots had a shot at winning it with a 56-yard field goal, until Nick Folk’s effort hit the left upright.

NOT GOOD The Pats miss the leading field goal. (through @NFL)pic.twitter.com/shwCpBtjdV Sports Center (@Sports Center) October 4, 2021

Here’s how we got to that point:

When the third quarter ended, Brady and the Bucs jumped out to a 13-7 lead behind a touchdown from Ronald Jones.

Ronald Jones makes his way in for the Bucs’ first TD in the match (through @NFL)pic.twitter.com/5IoGi3PTi5 Sports Center (@Sports Center) October 4, 2021

Then, at the beginning of the fourth, Jones & Co. right back.

What a drive from Mac Jones! This Jonnu Smith TD gives the @Patriots the lead to start the 4th quarter! #ForeverNE : #TBvsNE on NBC

: https://t.co/50pf7DlJse pic.twitter.com/2nXEHwbXlg NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2021

The first half was all about the milestone moment of TB12. We’re not saying Brady purposely waited for his highly anticipated return to Gillette Stadium to become the NFL’s all-time leading passer so he could continue torment his former team, but the timing feels suspicious.

Brady — who won six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons with the Patriots before leaving to join the Buccaneers — entered the game Sunday night with 80,291 career passes, 68 yards shy of former New Orleans Saints QB Drew. Brees to pass for the number 1 spot.

The task turned out to be a short assignment for TB12. The 44-year-old managed to get rid of Brees in no time, as he reached the line in the first quarter with six minutes to go. If the mere presence of the Patriots’ prodigal son in Foxborough, Massachusetts, wasn’t enough to get the crowd going (spoiler: it was), then the legendary quarterback who hit the milestone was certainly the right choice.

Before Brady made history, he was welcomed back to his old turf with a tribute video befitting a man who earned four Super Bowl MVPs during his tenure with the franchise.

Not quite the Sunday Night Football promo on Adele’s “Hello”, but it undoubtedly still grabbed the hearts of conflicted Pats fans.

Brady is AMPED UP at Foxborough (through @NFL) pic.twitter.com/x5hwTR6U0e Sports Center (@Sports Center) October 3, 2021

Just as excited as Brady ran onto the field for the first time since bringing his talents to Tampa Bay, the crowd matched his energy—and then some, thumping “Brady!” chants enveloped the stadium.

Tom Brady enters @GilletteStadium with a familiar jog to the end zone and chants of “Brady! Brady!” pic.twitter.com/Q38U3Hv6lr JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 3, 2021

That is… until they didn’t. As the game began, New England fans quickly checked their emotions and graduated — in unison — from the “I miss you” phase of the breakup to the “Hope you’re fired for leaving us” with a resounding chorus of “buoy.”

Tom Brady is coming out for the first series and…well… Just listen to the reception. #The return | @NBC | @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/YRbzGnpQ76 Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021

We had to know it was coming.