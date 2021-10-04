Tommies men’s hockey loses 2-0 to St. Cloud State for 4,261 at X – Twin Cities

St. Thomas men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi pulled his goalkeeper for the second game in a row on Sunday night.

The circumstances could not have been different.

After losing 12-2 to St. Cloud State on Saturday in St. Cloud State, the Tommies battled the Huskies to their limits at the Xcel Energy Center, falling to 2-0 in front of a crowd of 4,261.

While the extra striker didn’t pay a dividend, Blasi believes the strong backlash against an elite team certainly will.

I think St. Cloud is the number 1 team in the country, Blasi said. And we went toe-to-toe with them. Should we have won tonight? Probably not, but I think we did what we needed to do to get better.

The Tommies were quicker than 36-12, but they did a good job of keeping the Huskies out of the main scoring areas, something they didn’t do on Saturday.

Tommies goalkeeper Peter Thome stopped 34 shots and was strong from start to finish after conceding six goals in the first half of the game on Saturday.

Last night, when we took him out of the game, Blasi said, I went over to talk to him. He said, Coach, you don’t have to say anything. I must be better.

And that was it. And he was ready to go.

Thome credited his teammates for playing a more disciplined game and also praised the coaching staff.

I think they did a great job of not overreacting to the way the first game went, Thome said. They told how many boys played this level for the first time and against the Big Boys in their building.

St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson was impressed with the way the Tommies responded.

We didn’t get that many A chances tonight, he said. They took our speed away in the neutral zone and limited our second and third chances.

Tommies center Sam Renlund took the first penalty of the game at 11:39 of the first period when he was called up for hooking behind the St. Cloud net. Zach Okabes power-play goal at 1:26 p.m. gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

The crucial point in the game came midway through the second period. The Tommies outperformed the Huskies in the period and at 11:36 a.m. they executed a power play with a chance to even the game.

The Tommies came across empty despite good pressure on goalkeeper David Hrenak. Two minutes after the penalty ended, St. Cloud won a faceoff in the St. Thomas zone and Micah Miller defeated Thome with a wrist shot from high into the slot.

There were moments in the second period when we were chasing them, Blasi said. I knew they would put a lot of pressure on us with our power play because we didn’t have much time to practice it.

But get better at that too. We have guys who can make plays.

St. Thomas vice president, athletics director Phil Esten said afterwards he was happy with the turnout. While the Tommies are unlikely to play another game in the X this season, he is confident the Tommies will host more games there in the future.