TT Cricket Board Passes New Constitution; ex-TT cricketer wants more transparency

Sport

Jelani Beckles







Manohar Ramsaran –

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB) has a new statute.

It was adopted on Saturday at a meeting between members of the TTCB. It was also confirmed during the meeting that the next elections will take place on October 30.

More than 30 people voted for the new constitution and one abstained.

Newsday spoke with TTCB member Manohar Ramsaran and another member. The couple confirmed some of the changes that have been made.

Ramsaran said: The assembly was really called to approve the new constitution.

One change is that the term of the president has been extended from three years to four years.

Also, the president may not be at the helm for more than two consecutive terms.

However, a president can serve again after a four-year term of in office.

Another constitutional change is that someone can only be nominated for one position and that you must be nominated two weeks before the elections.

It has also been agreed that an election commission will be set up to monitor the elections.

Ramsaran challenges the board to involve the public more as cricket benefits the entire public.

At a board meeting when we adopted the (new) constitution, one of the things we agreed on was that the cricket club or the benefactors will be asked to submit comments. No one asked anyone to comment except that Zaheer Ali heard about the meeting and he submitted his comments and he was the only man to make comments and it was completely ignored.

Ali, a former national cricketer who is now a lawyer, sent a letter to TTCB members on Saturday before the meeting expressing concern about the proposed constitutional changes. Ali said it is in an effort to get more transparency and accountability in the sport.

He said: As the son and brother of the cricket club and an advocate for legislative and constitutional reform through the proper protocols and processes intended for transparency, accountability and good governance of TT Cricket, I recognize the constitutional reform movement. However, after reviewing the proposed 2021 constitutional amendments, I believe that the proposed 2021 constitutional amendments do not promote the goals of the TTCB Constitution or accountability, transparency and good governance, which is worrying and undermines the purpose of reform.

Ali believes there should be more limits for chairmen and board members.

In the letter, Ali said: The provision that the president cannot serve more than two consecutive terms should also include that the president is not eligible to serve on the TTCB board unless a term has expired. In addition, it should be extended to the six (elected) officers in order to avoid a spinning TTCB director and to promote transparency and increase governance capacity of the board.

Ali said the Election Commission must be confirmed and approved by the board a month before the election.

The appointment of the Election Commission must be made at least one month before the date of the proposed election and the appointment of the Election Commission must be subject to the confirmatory decision of the Board to promote equity.

Another point Ali raised to avoid conflicts of interest is that people should not hold positions in the TTCB board and other key positions in local cricket.

He said: Persons elected to the TTCB board (officers/executive members) may not hold executive positions in any zonal council, affiliate division, minor league or club in order to avoid conflicts of interest and to maintain their independence at the TTCB level. management in line with established practice since 1977 and to promote transparency, accountability and good governance.