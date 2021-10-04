Sports
College Football Odds, Lines, Schedule for Week 6: Iowa, Oklahoma Open as Slight Favorites in Marquee Games
Week 6 in college football is packed with big games, including No. 4 Penn Stateheading en route to take on No. 3 Iowa in the most important Big Ten game of the year. Both teams come in undefeated and come off convincing victories over conference foes.
Elsewhere, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas will play it in Dallas in the Red River Rivalry, No. 2 Georgia will take to the plains to record No. 18 Auburn on CBS, and No. 1 Alabama will travel to Kyle Field face Texas A&M in the SEC’s second game on CBS doubleheader.
Let’s see how the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook feel about college football next week.
No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa (-2.5): In general, home teams in major college football get three points just for playing in their own stadiums. That essentially equalizes this game between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes, which is exactly where it should go to their showdown in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a big win in Maryland, while the Nittany Lions smother Indiana on Saturday night.
no. 2 Georgia (-14.5) at No. 18 Auburn: The Bulldogs have not allowed a point in two games and are fresh off a top-10 win over Arkansas. They do have some quarterback questions, as Stetson Bennett IV got the start last week instead of JT Daniels, but that didn’t seem to matter until now. Auburn topped LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1999, following a magical performance by quarterback Bo Nix, who will have his hands full this weekend against the Bulldogs’ solid defense.
Number 1 Alabama (-17) at Texas A&M: This was one of the biggest games of the year when we all gathered at SEC Media Days in July, but the Aggies didn’t live up to their end of the bargain. They were upset at home last week by the state of Mississippi and have a foul that football just can’t move on a consistent basis. It will take a huge effort for the Aggies to get back on track against the Crimson Tide.
NU.6 Oklahoma (-3.5) vs. New. 21-Texas: It hasn’t been pretty for the Sooners for most of this season, but it seemed to click against Kansas State last weekend. Quarterback Spencer Rattler was briefly on the bench in the win over Texas last year and is sure to want redemption against a Longhorns team that can prove it’s a legitimate conference title contender with the upset.
No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss (-4): This will be the hangover battle as both teams were smoked by fellow SEC squads along the way. Will the Rebels force the Razorbacks into a firefight, or can the Hogs force Coach Lane Kiffin’s squad to play old-school, smashmouth football? Your opinion will probably determine which team you will invest in when they start in the afternoon.
The best of the rest
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-odds-lines-schedule-for-week-6-iowa-oklahoma-open-as-slight-favorites-in-marquee-games/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]