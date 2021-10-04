College Football Odds, Lines, Schedule for Week 6: Iowa, Oklahoma Open as Slight Favorites in Marquee Games

Week 6 in college football is packed with big games, including No. 4 Penn Stateheading en route to take on No. 3 Iowa in the most important Big Ten game of the year. Both teams come in undefeated and come off convincing victories over conference foes.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas will play it in Dallas in the Red River Rivalry, No. 2 Georgia will take to the plains to record No. 18 Auburn on CBS, and No. 1 Alabama will travel to Kyle Field face Texas A&M in the SEC’s second game on CBS doubleheader.

Let’s see how the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook feel about college football next week.

No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa (-2.5): In general, home teams in major college football get three points just for playing in their own stadiums. That essentially equalizes this game between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes, which is exactly where it should go to their showdown in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a big win in Maryland, while the Nittany Lions smother Indiana on Saturday night.

no. 2 Georgia (-14.5) at No. 18 Auburn: The Bulldogs have not allowed a point in two games and are fresh off a top-10 win over Arkansas. They do have some quarterback questions, as Stetson Bennett IV got the start last week instead of JT Daniels, but that didn’t seem to matter until now. Auburn topped LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1999, following a magical performance by quarterback Bo Nix, who will have his hands full this weekend against the Bulldogs’ solid defense.

Number 1 Alabama (-17) at Texas A&M: This was one of the biggest games of the year when we all gathered at SEC Media Days in July, but the Aggies didn’t live up to their end of the bargain. They were upset at home last week by the state of Mississippi and have a foul that football just can’t move on a consistent basis. It will take a huge effort for the Aggies to get back on track against the Crimson Tide.

NU.6 Oklahoma (-3.5) vs. New. 21-Texas: It hasn’t been pretty for the Sooners for most of this season, but it seemed to click against Kansas State last weekend. Quarterback Spencer Rattler was briefly on the bench in the win over Texas last year and is sure to want redemption against a Longhorns team that can prove it’s a legitimate conference title contender with the upset.

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss (-4): This will be the hangover battle as both teams were smoked by fellow SEC squads along the way. Will the Rebels force the Razorbacks into a firefight, or can the Hogs force Coach Lane Kiffin’s squad to play old-school, smashmouth football? Your opinion will probably determine which team you will invest in when they start in the afternoon.

The best of the rest