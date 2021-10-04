Goals from Popper and Yeager lead hockey to two weekend victories

No. 17 Princeton field hockey (55, 20) took two wins this weekend, beating the visiting Yale Bulldogs at Bedford Field Saturday night and beating the 16th-ranked UConn Huskies on Sunday.

In an interview following Tigers 31’s win against Yale, sophomore forward Grace Schulze told The Daily Princetonian that it was definitely a hard-fought win.

We know Yale plays with a lot of energy and speed, so we had to make sure we played our game and started strong. I think we used each other well during the match, she said.

The Tigers dominated the first period, holding the ball in Yales for most of the period. Less than a minute into the game, junior midfielder Sammy Popper, assisted by freshman midfielder Aimee Jungfer Poppers, scored the first goal of the game and third of the season. The Bulldogs worked hard to catch up and almost did with a quick breakout eight minutes into the period. However, sophomore goalkeeper Robyn Thompson cleared the ball from the circle before Yale got a shot on target.

The second period increased the intensity of the competition. Yale returned to the grass with strong offensive moves. After 13 seconds of the adrenaline of a shot running towards the goal, they managed to get a penalty corner. A straight shot from the corner of the Bulldogs evened the game. Yale midfielder Theodora Dillman got the goal, her fifth of the year. Yale had possession for most of the second period, preventing Princeton from scoring opportunities.

Fighting to gain an advantage, Yale intercepted a defensive ball from Princeton and brought it into their circle, managing to land a penalty corner. Unwilling to let another ball slip through her, Thompson was quick to save the ball and clear it to Princeton’s attack. The Tigers regained possession with minutes to go and took the opportunity to take several shots on target.

Princeton earned a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds left, but Yale goalkeeper Luanna Summer was able to make the save. Princeton midfielder junior Hannah Davey didn’t give up and chased her own shot and passed it to Popper, who slipped the ball into the net without hesitation, her second of the game and fourth of the year. By the end of the half, Princeton regained their one-goal lead against the Bulldogs.

The third period was a battle for both teams. Although Princeton was able to get a few shots on target, no one found the back of the net. The score remained at 21 when the fourth period began.

At the start of the last period, Schulze skilfully brought the ball past the sideline and into the circle. Schulze quickly moved on to junior Ophlie Bemelmans, who was posted to the right of goal. Schulze cut closer to center to receive a return pass from Bemelmans and pushed the ball into goal, giving Princeton a 31st lead on her third of the year.

The Tigers would then hold onto the lead for good and stop the Yale attack. This was a theme throughout the game as the Bulldogs were held up to five shots on target compared to Princeton’s 16.

Getting an Ivy League win is always a great feeling. Our game against Yale was another chance to build as a team and become more and more connected, Popper, the game’s top scorer, reflected.

I am very proud of the team’s performance and we look forward to our next game against UConn to secure another win, she added.

And they did win.

On Sunday, Princeton came away with an overtime win against the No. 16 Huskies. Freshman Elizabeth midfielder Yeager scored both Tiger goals en route to the 21 overtime win.

The Tigers are now 20 in the Ivy League and 55 overall. Their next game is on October 9 against Dartmouth in Hanover.

Julia Nguyen is a staff writer for the Prince’s news and sports sections. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Instagram at @jt.nguyen.