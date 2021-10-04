Brewers drops season finale to Dodgers, 10-3





Box score We are going into the play-offs healthy. That is the most important. I don’t see any other priority that trumps that. That were the words of Craig Counsell after the Milwaukee Brewers lost their regular season finale to the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-3 on Sunday afternoon. The defeat left the Brewers unable to match the franchise record for most wins in a season, finishing at 95-67 after setting a 4-10 record after earning a postseason berth on September 18. Despite a little swoon to end the year, the team remains confident. [W]e picked up early, said Kolten Wong. I think people tend to forget what our main purpose is. It’s trying to get ready for the postseason. We expect to go far in that clubhouse. Wong was among a handful of regulars along with Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain who were given a day off before the season finale. Brett Anderson started what amounted to a bullpen day and threw one scoreless inning on eight pitches to get the game started. That was followed by a couple of scoreless frames from Jandel Gustave and then a zero from Hunter Strickland. The Brewers even took the lead, 1-0, against Walker Buehler after back-to-back doubles by Rowdy Tellez and Avisail Garcia leading in the fourth inning brought in the first run of the game. Buehler worked 5.0 innings and made up that one run, meaning he finished the year with a 2.47 ERA. That made Corbin Burnes the first ERA champion in franchise history. The game fell off the rails for the Brewers in the bottom of the fifth. Aaron Ashby came into play, and after starting the inning strikeout-walk-groundout, the Dodgers went on four wide-single-walk-single-grand slams. Trea Turner continued to harass the Brewers and pack the big punch to make a bow on LA’s six-run inning. The Dodgers added a run off of Brent Suter in the sixth, followed by three more against Daniel Norris in the eighth. Brad Boxberger and Josh Hader made scoreless appearances. Rowdy Tellez and Eduardo Escobar hit RBI doubles in the top of the eighth. The Brouwers lost 10-3. Now the focus can be shifted to the postseason. The division-winning Brewers will get a break for the next few days while the Wild Card games are played, before the NLDS kicks off on Friday. Milwaukee begins the series at home against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field.

