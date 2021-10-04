Umar Akmal leaves Pakistan for league cricket in California

Umar Akmal has left Pakistan mid-season to try to explore the possibilities of playing league cricket in the US. He has signed a short-term contract with the Northern California Cricket Association, but is open to weighing his options, including a long-term deal that breaks his loyalty to Pakistani cricket. He represents California Zalmi in the current Premier C league season.

Akmal was recently reinstated in cricket after completing his ban for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code, but ESPNcricinfo understands his comeback has not been well received on the circuit. The PCB helped him through his rehabilitation program, but his roster for the top domestic teams was on hold. He was asked to play for a second team rather than a first team, and as a result has not been involved in the ongoing National T20 Cup, which clashed with his expectation that he would pick up where he left off, at the highest level. After scoring 0, 14, 7, 16 and 29 for the Central Punjab Second XI in the PCB Cricket Associations T20 tournament, he decided to move away from domestic cricket – at least for now.

It’s not clear if Akmal will miss the entire season, with the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy kicking off on October 20 and the One-Day Cup starting on February 25. But with his future uncertain and no buyers among the six provincial associations, he has decided to pursue his ambitions elsewhere. His family has confirmed he has left for the US but insists his older brother Kamran – three of the Akmal siblings have played Test cricket for Pakistan – was not involved in his decision making.

A relative believed that Umar Akmal had undergone biased treatment. “There are a few others who were banned on higher charges but received unprecedented support to make a comeback. The system was never fair to Umar. Blatant compromises were made to select a few players with poor fitness , but the benchmark was made stricter for him [Umar] to make sure you keep him out.”

The family member did not name the players, but it is understood that PCB had relaxed its fitness criteria to accommodate Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood and Sharjeel Khan in the national lineup. However, the comparison with Akmal’s case doesn’t quite hold up, given his troubled past with nearly every head coach who has taken the reins of the national team over the past 10 years, with Waqar Younis once writing in his report that sacrificing “an Umar Akmal will enable us to develop other players who can truly and proudly wear the star on their chest and represent Pakistan.” He urged PCB to make Umar see the value of playing for Pakistan and earn his place again by playing domestic cricket.

A comeback to the Pakistani whiteball team in 2019 proved short-lived Getty Images

Akmal, 31, has coughed up many fines during his career, but the recent ban has hit him the hardest. After a lengthy legal battle with the PCB, his 18-month suspension was reduced by six months by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), making him eligible for an early return to representative cricket. He was originally banned for three years for failing to report spot-fixing approaches prior to the start of the 2020 PSL. He admitted some of the charges but never accepted the length of the sentence, with a lawyer citing similar past cases to build a case that others faced with similar charges were banned for shorter periods of time. After two appeals, one with the PCB arbitrator and one with the CAS, his ban was first reduced to a year and a half and later to a further six months.

Akmal’s career was plagued by several discipline issues, which often overshadowed his cricket. He entered the international arena in 2009 as a 19-year-old with huge promise, scoring 129 and 75 on his test debut in New Zealand. He also scored a century in just his third ODI and became a hot item overnight, with Pakistan seemingly blessed with an all-format middle-order batter with all the talent in the world. But his inconsistency and his difficult relationship with the PCB and team management caused his career to gradually slump. After 16 Tests from 2009 to 2011, he never wore Pakistani white again, and although he played 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, his career seemingly came to a halt in 2017, with a comeback in 2019 – following Misbah-ul-Haq’s takeover as coach of Pakistan – proof brief.

Then, in February 2020, hours before the opening game of the PSL season, he was suspended and his career was truly in the wild.

Akmal’s move to California could be the start of an exploration of longer-term opportunities in the US. USA Cricket along with its commercial partner ACE (American Cricket Enterprises) has stepped up its efforts to bring in foreign professionals for the establishment of the Minor and Major Cricket League. the United States. Former Pakistani opener Sami Aslam is one of many players from different countries to sign the deal and move to the US, and there are dozens of other cricketers in Pakistan who are open to seizing the opportunity if presented. It has been confirmed that Umar has not yet received an offer, but his first stay in California could determine his career path.