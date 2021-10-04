Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game

“Monday Night Football” was largely a division affair during the 2021 NFL season. Week 4 marks the third consecutive week that two interdivision rivals will go head-to-head in a major game. The only one that didn’t have divisional opponents was the Raiders vs. Ravens match in Week 1.

The two teams playing in Week 4’s “Monday Night Football” game are from the AFC West. They have a combined record of 5-1 and the winner has a chance to top the division by the end of Monday night.

Neither team is the Chiefs, but the Chargers, who just knocked out Kansas City, will host the game on Monday night. It will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. They hope to give the Raiders their first loss of the 2021 NFL season.

Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 4 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : Raiders at Chargers

: Raiders at Chargers Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Chargers take on the Raiders in Week 4 in “Monday Night Football”. The Chargers are leading 2-1 this season, beating the Chiefs 30-24 in Kansas City. They are close to 3-0 on the season and may be top of the division with the Raiders and Broncos if not because of some stupid mistakes against the Cowboys.

Speaking of the Raiders, they are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. They started by defeating two playoff teams, the Ravens and Steelers and the Dolphins, a team they lost last season.

Both quarterbacks in this game have played well this season. Justin Herbert has 956 passing yards and just threw four touchdowns against the Chiefs. Derek Carr leads the NFL in passing with 1,203 yards. He has thrown at least 382 yards in each of his three games this season. They will put on a show for the viewers as each defense has some holes that can be exploited.

The winner of this match will either tie for second place in the AFC West or tie for first place. The Raiders can also only take first place if they win and the Broncos lose to the Ravens. Needless to say, this is an important game, especially with the Chiefs struggling out of the gate.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday 4 Oct.

: Monday 4 Oct. Time20:15 ET

“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

ESPN airs “Monday Night Football”. Steve Levy will act as the play-by-play man on the network’s broadcast and will be joined by analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Sideline reporter Lisa Salters will also be part of the coverage.

The traditional broadcast is the only way to watch ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 4; the Manning brothers MegaCast won’t take place again until week 7.

Streamers can watch the game through Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or by using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.

In Canada, viewers can watch the Raiders vs. View Chargers on DAZN, who owns rights to every NFL game.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.