Top sports games for Xbox One, from football to tennis to F1





Sports games are extremely popular in India and it is no surprise that there are some great choices for sports games on the Xbox One video game console. We looked at what’s available to find some of the best picks, and here are seven that we absolutely loved. A great cricket game is very lacking, but otherwise you will find a good mix of sports in the list below. If you enjoy playing sports games on your Xbox One console and are looking for some titles, here are some popular ones that you might want to check out. 1. FIFA 21 (Standard Edition) Fifa 21 Standard Edition includes 100 icon players in the Ultimate Team. There are 11 new names such as Eric Cantona, Samuel Eto’o, Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Davor uker, Fernando Torres and Xavi. The game offers great playing dynamics and graphics. In addition, the Ultimate Team has a co-op gameplay feature. Refined match simulation FIFA 21 Standard Edition (Xbox One) Fifa 21 comes with more options in match simulation in Career mode. 2.NBA 2K19 NBA 2K19 is the 20th game in the NBA 2K series and includes the MyTeam mode. In this mode, the player can build a team from scratch and choose a team name, select players, jerseys, logos, coach, court and compete with his team in basketball tournament style competition. They buy card packs with virtual currency. In this edition there is a new type of card called Heat Check. MyTeam Mode NBA 2K19 – Xbox One NBA 2K19 MyTeam will have an Unlimited mode, where players will compete for rewards. 3. Tennis World Tour Tennis World Tour brings realistic movements and animations developed using motion capture technology. It gives players an idea of ​​the strokes used in modern tennis, including slice, lob and topspin. The game features 18 different courses with five different surfaces: hard, gravel, grass, carpet and even hardwood. different courts XB1 Tennis World Tour (Xbox One) Tennis World Tour will also get a Career Mode to create a player for tournaments, management, among other things. 4.Fifa 18 Fifa 18 features 52 fully licensed stadiums from 12 countries, 30 generic fields for a total of 82 arenas. It has all 20 Premier League stadiums and the commentators are Martin Tyler and Alan Smith. Additionally, the game will get Alan McInally for in-game score updates and Geoff Shreeves for injury reports. The The Journey story mode — introduced in Fifa 17 — continues in The Journey: Hunter Returns. Story mode fifa 18 (xbox one) (xbox one) Football stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe also make guest appearances. 5. F1 2018 Headline Edition F1 2018 has a revised career mode and comes with a simplified system. The system allows the player to easily develop the engine, chassis and aerodynamics of a car by spending development points earned by completing research and development goals during free practice sessions. Large selection F1 2018 Headline Edition (Xbox One) F1 2018 Headline Edition includes the full roster of official drivers and teams. 6. WWE 2K19 WWE 2K19 has faster and smoother gameplay compared to previous editions, the developers say. It includes the 2K Showcase mode where the player controls 11 different models of Daniel Bryan. There are also Tower Modes: Gauntlet Tower, in which the player must complete a challenge in one go, and Steps Tower in which players can complete stages step by step. DLC Bonus WWE 2K19 (Xbox One) WITH BONUS DLC WWE 2K19 features a new Career Mode with a linear storyline in which a player is developed into a top superstar. 7. NBA 2K20 NBA 2K20 offers multiple game modes and refined graphics and gameplay. It features teams from previous NBA games, including 199596 Chicago Bulls, 198586 Boston Celtics, 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers, and 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs. It is also the first game to feature all twelve teams of the WNBA. WNBA teams NBA 2K20 (Xbox One) NBA 2K20 offers great player control, customization and an open world environment. Top sports games for Xbox One, from football to tennis to F1 product name Price in India fifa 18 (xbox one) (xbox one) 928 NBA 2K19 – Xbox One 999 F1 2018 Headline Edition (Xbox One) 1240 NBA 2K20 (Xbox One) 1.499 XB1 Tennis World Tour (Xbox One) 1.499 FIFA 21 Standard Edition (Xbox One) 1,121 WWE 2K19 (Xbox One) WITH BONUS DLC 1,799 Affiliate links may be generated automatically – see our Ethics Statement for details.

