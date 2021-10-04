Worthington Kilbournes Scott Adds New Chapter to Legacy

Being a good leader sometimes also means being a good follower. That’s the approach Lauren Scott has taken with the Worthington Kilbourne hockey team, and it has led to a record-breaking career.

The senior striker, who started playing the sport as a freshman, added another accolade to her Rsum when she set the career goals program record by scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown on Sept. 24. That gave Scott 41 goals. , earning the 2018 Gracie Bufords mark with one.

Scott said she didn’t know how close she was to breaking the record, though she knew she had the chance to do it this season.

I really couldn’t keep up and was very surprised when I heard my name announced, she said. I was very proud, but it was definitely the team that supported me, and I couldn’t do it without them.

Scott has scored 12 goals in eight games for Kilbourne this season, which was 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the COFHL East Division after losing 6-0 to New Albany on September 29. The Wolves played non-league games on October 4 against Hudson and October 6 against Thomas.

Scott is a striking distance from the season record of 17 goals she set a year ago.

Scottys always had an eye for goal, said coach Alexandra Street. She wants to score. Every time that ball hits her stick, she wants a goal. She is probably one of the most competitive girls on our team and she loves to win.

Scott’s record-breaking night came six days after she announced her commitment to play basketball at Wright State. The granddaughter of Hall of Fame coach Gary Williams last winter became the third girl player at Kilbourne to rack up 1,000 career points. With 1,186 points, she only follows the all-time Wolves leading scorer, 2018 graduate Maggie Crozier, who had 1,213 points.

I’m super grateful that Wright State is giving me the opportunity to play at the next level, Scott said. It’s a great time in my life where I’ve been through some really great things, so I’m lucky with that.

Field hockey gives her an escape from basketball. It also gives her the ability to stay in shape.

I see hockey as an opportunity to have fun and take my mind off the sport of basketball, where I spend every minute when I’m awake, Scott said. (Field hockey) distracts me there and it’s a great atmosphere.

I think it uses different muscles. It challenges me in a way that I don’t challenge on the basketball court. I don’t have the field hockey skills and I still don’t have the best stick work and stuff, but I’m working on it. I like challenges and it was another way to push myself outside (basketball). I think it will also put me in good physical shape for the basketball season.

Street loves to have a multisport athlete of Scott’s caliber leading her team.

Lauren is a great leader, Street said. She’s a great vocal leader and she’s a great leader by example. She is always one of the hardest workers in the practice and she is very aware of what is going on around her. She credits her teammates for her success and she is a great team player.

Scott sees it a little differently. She looks to her teammates for guidance.

I know (basketball) inside out and I know the team inside out, Scott said. In field hockey I have become very good at both tracking and leading.

Those teammates include Michigan State recruit Grace Fronczak, who had four goals and three assists in eight games. There are also Brynlee Pinschenat, Katie Reardon and Addi Parmi, who all had three goals. Pincschenat and Camille Shiffer each had four assists.

I’m taking charge of basketball, but I realize there are a lot of girls on this team who know a lot more about hockey than I do, Scott said.

