How Ramabai Ranade challenged colonial stereotypes through table tennis





Resistance to the British was something that came as a reflex action for many Indian citizens before 1947. Without going too much into the subject of pre-independence movements, sport is something that stands out for India in the early 1920se century. The famous Olympians of the hockey team paved the way for India to forge its own identity as a sporting entity. They were also preceded and followed by several regional football clubs in India that were formed as a means of passive resistance in the independence movement. One of these organizations that emerged was the Seva Sadan Society, founded by Ramabai Ranade. However, this initiative of hers was no ordinary ‘non-cooperative’/civil disobedience movement against the British. It was a response to the Indian patriarchy fighting the first wave of women seeking to break free from the shackles of oppression. The Seva Sadan was an outlet where women could have their safe workplace. At a time when India was introduced to reform movements, Ramabai Ranade went a step further and allowed women to perceive and believe. What really stood out was that women were also introduced to sports during their stay on the Seva Sadan. The images shown above show two women playing a game of table tennis. This may come as a shock to most who consider table tennis to be a relatively modern sport in terms of popularity and accessibility. But that is precisely why India is a country full of surprises. Access to sports facilities was a problem in the early 20th century for Indian crores. Access to sports for divorced and exiled women took Indian ingenuity to a whole new level of social development. This is exactly why the Seva Sadan was special because it made sports possible a whole new channel of activity for oppressed women. A fascinating photo of two Marathi women playing table tennis, draped in Kasta saris in colonial India. The history behind this statue is quite remarkable. One thread: (1/5) pic.twitter.com/fNurxY6UDR The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) October 3, 2021 The same organization also has historical photos of women performing physical activity exercises or PT as we know it. It is an interesting observation to note that they all do physical activities in sarees. The aim of the Seva Sadan was to enable women to enter a profession or hone their skills to contribute to society while being financially independent. Since widows were often sent away from home in their early 20se century (not that they are not now), the Seva Sadan was initially intended for widows to become nurses. Over the years this has become a goal to reach different professions like hairdressing, teaching etc. They may not have produced India’s first female Olympian but the nature of having sport as an activity in those days is incredible to know in the 21st century. The pioneers of sports in India need to be seen in a better light. These roles have challenged all kinds of stories in India against foreigners as well as Indian men.

