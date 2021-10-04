Tom Brady returns triumphantly to New England Patriots with a win and an all-time record of success





For the first time in his career, Brady ran out of the locker room at Gillette Stadium – the home of the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback returned to his 20-year-old home and got one over his former team, as well as former coach Bill Belichick, with a hard-fought 19-17 win in heavy rain.

Fittingly, on returning home to the venue where he forged his name as arguably the greatest quarterback in history, Brady surpassed Drew Brees to become the all-time NFL leader in passing yards.

The 44-year-old hit the milestone with a 28-yard pass to Mike Evans in the first quarter, finishing the night at 269 yards to set the new all-time benchmark for passing yardage at 80,560.

“I just think it’s a great stat because so many people can share it with me,” Brady told reporters after the game. “A quarterback throws and doesn’t catch, a quarterback can just throw. Passing yards need to be caught, so I just hope everyone who caught passes from me over the years had a little smile on their face tonight, knowing they contributed to a very cool record. “There are a few people who have gone before it… Drew Brees, who I look up to as a great guy, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, but obviously my teammates who have had all these passes over the years caught mean a lot to me,” added Brady. Victory added another entry to Brady’s never-ending records – he is now only the fourth quarterback in history to have defeated all 32 NFL teams, along with Favre, Brees and Manning. Patriots kicker Nick Folk was just inches from depriving Brady of the accolade and ruining the homecoming, his 56-yard field goal with less than a minute to play bouncing painfully off the bar. ‘Nothing is really accurate that I’ve ever seen’ Leading up to the game, Brady had been coy about his feelings about a return to the team he left as a free agent in 2020. Brady won six Super Bowls with Belichick in two decades, but as a Buccaneer, he has since gone on to secure a seventh ring. Prior to Sunday’s game, the quarterback’s father — Tom Brady Sr. — had spoken of his son’s most recent Super Bowl success as a justification for leaving the Patriots. Brady called Belichik a “great mentor” prior to his return to Foxborough, but questioned speculation about the couple’s relationship during his post-match press conference. “We had a personal relationship for over 20 years. He called me here, had a lot of personal conversations that had to stay that way and are very private,” Brady said. “I would say so much is being made of our relationship and, as I said earlier this week, from a player’s point of view you just expect the coach to give you everything he has. “As a player, I’m sure he hoped that for me, but nothing is really accurate that I’ve ever seen – it’s certainly not because of my personal feelings or beliefs. “I have a lot of respect for him as a coach and a lot of respect for this organization and all the different people here who are trying to make it successful,” added Brady. Thanks for the memories The 44-year-old was welcomed with cheers at Gillette Stadium and was honored with a one-minute highlight pre-game, but was booed as the Patriots tried to rally for the win during the game. “That was pretty cool,” Brady told NBC when asked about his pre-game reception. “It’s been my home for 20 years. I have the best memories. My kids were born here. It’s just a great city, a great city, a great area. I love it here. “I have so many people I have a relationship with, but this was about this team that came here to win. This wasn’t about one player. This was about our whole team going out to beat a good team .” “Yeah, they cheered for me a little bit, but at the end they cheered for their team and of course they wanted the Patriots to come through.” The win for Brady and the Buccaneers takes them to a 3-1 record for their home game with the Miami Dolphins next Sunday, while Belichick’s Patriots will try to turn the tide on their 1-3 start to the season when they visit the Houston Texans.

