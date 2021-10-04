IUP TENNIS, GOLF HAVE GREAT WEEKENDS





From IUP Athletics: TENNIS Another All-IUP Final: Hawks to Host PSAC Title Matches Tuesday BLOOMSBURG, Dad. Tournament success continued for the IUP women’s tennis team as Crimson Hawk players advanced to both the singles and doubles finals of the 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Individual Championships at Bloomsburg University. With two all-IUP finals, the final day of the tournament will be played at the Crimson Hawks Maple Street Courts. Due to the weather forecast for Monday, the finals are currently scheduled for Tuesday. IUP players won a combined 6-1 on Sunday, with Karolin Kirchtag and Natasha Munday each going 3-0. The No. 1 singles seed, Kirchtag advanced with a pair of wins on Sunday, beating fifth-seeded Adriana Gonzalez Sanchez of Slippery Rock 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 and sixth-seeded Kayla Dean of Mercyhurst7-6 ( 5), 3-6, 11-9. Munday went into the weekend as fourth seed, beating a pair of Slippery Rock players, seventh seed Gabriela Del Val Toro 6-3, 6-3 and second seed Lois 6-1, 6-1. In the doubles, Kirchtag and partner Katy Graydon defeated Sanchez and Page by a score of 8-3, while Munday and Joanna Stralka defeated Noelle Htwar and Julie Wallace of Millersville by a score of 8-4. The two IUP teams represent the top two seeds in the bracket. Kirchtag is looking for her second singles title in a row, while she and Graydon will go for another doubles title after both winning the ITA Atlantic Region Championships last weekend. GOLF Crimson Hawks bounces back, after first round lead in Grove City CC GROVE CITY, Dad. The IUP men’s golf team delivered their most impressive first-round performance this fall when the Crimson Hawks took the lead after the first round of the annual Clarions Hal Hansen Invitational at Grove City Country Club. The Hawks as a team shot a 4-over 292 to lead Mercyhurst by one stroke after the first 18 holes. The 292 is the team’s second best round in four events this fall, after just 288 shots in the second round of the Mercyhurst Invitational two weeks ago. Gannon is third with a 298 while St. Thomas Aquinas shot a 299 and West Chester a 300. Three Crimson Hawks are in the top-10 after 18 holes, with Shaun Fedor tied for second overall with a 2-under 70. Richie Kline and Nicholas Ward are each tied for ninth overall with a 1-over 73. Jack Buccigross and Isaiah Swan are tied for 18th with 4-over 76 and Colin Walsh, who plays as an individual, is tied for 41st with an 8-over 80. The tournament leader is Donte Groppuso of St. Thomas Aquinas with a 3-under 69. The tournament will conclude on Monday with the second round.



