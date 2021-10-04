North Branford Football loses home opener; Field hockey win and draw





By Chris Piccirillo/Zip06.com • 10/04/2021 04:00 am EST

american football The North Branford football team faced Gilbert-Northwestern-Housy (GNH) for the home opener on October 1. The Thunderbirds took a 29-18 defeat to GNH at Colafati Field to advance to 0-2 for the season. North Branford an 18-7 lead over GNH after the first quarter. GNH got a field goal in the second quarter, then scored six points in the third to make it 18-16 going into the fourth. GNH then defeated North Branford 13-0 in the fourth quarter to come away with the win. Junior quarterback Mason Provencher completed 11 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns for the Thunderbirds. He also ran 10 times for 34 yards. Junior Jace Kamienski had eight carries for 57 yards in the game. Junior Eric Izzo caught three passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Jack Meehan had two receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown. Meehan also had a pocket in defense for the T-Birds. Izzo and fellow juniors Ian Kamienski and Elias Defaranos each had one interception. Izzo and freshman Thomas Hansen made 10 tackles each, while junior Dradon Brindisi had eight tackles. North Branford will return to the field on Friday, October 8 for a home game against the CREC co-op squad. The game starts at 6:30 PM at Colafati Field. Field hockey The North Branford hockey team played two home games last week and came away with a win and a draw to improve the season’s record to 5-1-2. The Thunderbirds earned a draw with Valley Regional before beating Haddam-Killingworth in recent action. The T-Birds kicked off their week hosting Valley Regional for a game at North Branford High School on September 30. North Branford took a point by going 1-1 against the Warriors, who were unbeaten this season and had beaten the T-Birds 1-0 in the previous meeting between the teams. Senior Mia Oliverio scored North Branford’s goal against Valley on an assist from fellow seniors Olivia Toto. Senior goalkeeper Samantha Helwig made seven saves for the Thunderbirds. On October 2, North Branford had a home against Haddam-Killingworth. The Thunderbirds took their fifth win of the year by taking a 3-0 win over the Cougars. Volleyball for girls The North Branford girls’ volleyball team suffered two defeats last week and is now 4-6 on the year. North Branford took a 3-0 road loss from Hale-Ray on September 27. Senior Marissa Ricardo had 14 digs with six kills and nine aces for the T-Birds. Junior Spencer Carroll put in nine kills with six aces in the match. On September 29, the T-Birds received Coginchaug and lost to the Blue Devils with a 3-1 score at North Branford High School. Senior Makenna Stone handed out 13 assists, while fellow senior Kate Melillo did 14 digs for North Branford. Ricardo had five kills and senior Tara Cassista added four kills. girls soccer North Branford’s girls’ soccer team suffered three defeats last week and rose to 0-6 this year. North Branford took a 9-0 road loss against Coginchaug on September 27. On September 29, the T-Birds received Hale-Ray and lost by a 4-0 score to North Branford High School. The next day, North Branford played a road game against Valley Regional and dropped a 7-1 decision. boys soccer The North Branford boys’ soccer team played one game last week when the Thunderbirds hosted Hale-Ray on Sept. 27. The T-Birds lost 6-0 to Hale-Ray at North Branford High School and rose to 0-6 this year. season.

