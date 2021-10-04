Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Here’s everything you want to know about Abhinay Vaddi, grandson of the late Gemini Ganesan



Abhinay Vaddi, who made his film debut with Telugu movie Young India (2010), has participated as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. Abhinay Vaddi is attracting attention for many reasons and viewers are super curious to know more about it. Host Kamal Haasan looked happy and warmly welcomed Abhinay Vaddi to the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 launch yesterday, 4th October. Grandson of legendary actors Gemini Ganeshan: For inexperienced, his grandfather is Gemini Ganesan and his grandmother is Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati) Savithri. Wedding: Abhinay is married to Aparna, a fashion designer and they are parents to a daughter named Swastika Abhinay. Cameo: Abhinay played a negative cameo role in Chennai 600028 II. He also stars in Sugar starring Simran and Trisha. Table tennis player at national level: Abhinay is a national level table tennis player and he is currently training professional athletes in state and national level table tennis. His love of farming and farming goes beyond also having his own farm in Chennai. Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Here is the Confirmed Full List of Contestants During the launch episode, Kamal Haasan shared an interesting story about how Savitri said she would adopt him. The actor was happy and even shared about the same with his mother. However, when Savitri became pregnant, Haasan was upset. But she had promised him to be her first son. “I am his (Abhinay) uncle. His mother is my sister,” Kamal Haasan said.

