On to the Orioles 2021 season

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! The 2021 regular season has come to an end and I was ready for it, for example. The Baltimore Orioles ended the season with 110 losses, which is nothing short of absurd. Knowing it’s all part of the plan certainly didn’t make it any easier to watch. I’m happy to have a break from this team for a few months.

It wasn’t all bad though. Trey Mancini made a triumphant return after missing the 2020 season with cancer. Just getting well would have been a blessing, but he did more than that. He played in 147 Major League baseball games. He hit 21 home runs and came THIS close to winning the home run derby. He was a true bright spot.

And there was Cedric Mullins! In 2018, outgoing legend Adam Jones signaled Mullins as his heir apparent, but in 2019 he had been relegated to double-A Bowie. He continued to work hard and chose to give up shifting for this season. He then moved to the 30/30 club and set up an All Star season with a fWAR of 5.4.

For the first time in my life, a golden oriole threw a no-hitter. John Means came within inches of a perfect play on May 5. He settled for the no-no against the Mariners with 12 strikeouts. He put down a masterful first half of the season before being injured for nearly two months. He struggled a bit on his return, but it was still a successful season.

Oh, and Ryan Mountcastle! The man who was out of position settled to play a decent first base and looked more confident as the season went on. And he hit 33 home runs, the most ever by an Orioles rookie. He won’t win Rookie of the Year, but he should get some votes.

The Orioles have a long way to go, no doubt about it. Even with the bright spots and the improved farming system, it’s a long climb up. Three of the five AL playoff teams come from the Orioles division. The other team in the division missed the postseason by one game. The Orioles will have to improve a lot more than they would if they were playing in a different division. But there are bright spots, and I hope there will be more next year.

It has been pointed out a few times that the number one pick is based on the rules in the CBA that expires in December. The new collective labor agreement could change the draft rules. However, from a logical perspective, it seems unlikely to me that new rules will be introduced for the 2022 design. How can you change the draft order into something else that is presumably still based on something that happened in the past? Seems an ethical no no to me.

John Means came seemingly out of nowhere (he specifically came from the 11th round of the draft) and after this year he is finally eligible for arbitration.

Today I heard that Brandon Snyder was still playing professional baseball. The first round draft pick for the Orioles in 2005 has been in the minors with the Nationals for the past three years and is finally retiring.

I’m a little excited too! Just a little.

Can you name every 2021 oriole? I got 44 out of 62. I missed some pitchers. There were so many!

Birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Congratulations! You have five Orioles birthday buddies. They are:

Alec Asher (30), who appeared in six games for the 2017 Orioles and has fantastic eyebrows.

2016 short timer Drew Stubbs (37).

1992-94 Infielder and Adam Jones Mentor Mark McLemore (57)

Dave Johnson (73). Not that An, or that An. This An.

Don Lenhardt (b. 1922, d. 2014), who played in 13 games for the inaugural 1954 team.

It is also the 70th birthday of another very important person, my father. I don’t know if he’s reading this, but if he is, happy birthday! I love you!

On this day in 1969, MLB held its first-ever league championships. The Mets played against the Braves and the Orioles played against the Twins. The Orioles defeated the Twins en route to a three-game sweep.

In 1971, the Orioles defeated the As in game two of the ALCS, hitting four home runs. Boog Powell had two, Brooks Robinson and Elrod Hendricks had one each.

In 1993, owners of the American League approve the sale of the Orioles to Peter Angelos.