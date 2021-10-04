Cricket Hollow Zoo case ends after years of questionable enforcement

Animal welfare advocates help remove wildlife from the Cricket Hollow Zoo roadside attraction near Manchester on December 9, 2019, on orders from a judge. (Photo of Animal Legal Defense Fund)

After years of litigation, the legal battle over the court-ordered closure of an eastern Iowa zoo appears to be drawing to a close, but questions remain about the enforcement of animal protection laws in Iowas.

The Iowa Supreme Court last week refused to review a decision by the Iowa Court of Appeals saying that the owners of Manchester’s Cricket Hollow Zoo were given a fair trial in 2019.

The Supreme Court decision came three years to the day after a group of Iowans, assisted by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, filed a lawsuit against zoo owners, Pamela and Thomas Sellner, over numerous violations of Iowas’s animal neglect laws. . And that lawsuit was just one of many cases where the zoo goes back seven years, to 2014.

While the decision ends Sellners’ appeal against the 2019 ruling declaring their roadside zoo a public nuisance, it doesn’t address the bigger issue at the heart of the legal battle: the lack of enforcing state and federal animal protection laws for so long.

It was the alleged lack of enforcement that led the judge in the case, Monica Zrinyi Wittig, to note at trial that our government is sitting on its laurels and doing nothing. And there is a reason they exist. I pay my taxes to keep them alive.

Despite its well-documented history of keeping animals in what Wittig called deplorable conditions, no federal, state, or provincial official had ever attempted to close the zoo or bring criminal charges against its owners. In addition, state licensing officials took no public action against the zoo’s veterinarian, even after Wittig stated that his care for the animals was subpar.

It fell to a group of Iowa citizens Tracey Kuehl, Lisa Kuehl, Pamela Jones and Haley Anderson and the ALDF to take the matter to court through several rounds of state and federal civil lawsuits initiated at the ALDF’s own expense.

There has been a complete lack of enforcement here by those charged with protecting animals, said ALDF attorney Amanda Howell. If the system worked as it should, we would never have to bring any of these cases.

Animal rescue teams will arrive at Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester in 2019 to work with officials to collect dozens of animals – some of them exotic – that a court has found had been kept in “deplorable” conditions. (Photo of exhibits in Delaware County Court)

In fact, Sellners’ own attorney tried to use the lack of law enforcement action to his clients’ advantage during the 2019 civil lawsuit, arguing that Sellners’ behavior could not be considered a nuisance because no law enforcement or local authority claimed. that they caused a nuisance.

Federal agency renewed license

The United States Department of Agriculture is the agency that licenses zoos such as Cricket Hollow. In theory, those licenses are only granted to zoos that meet federal agency regulations, but as the USDA later admitted, it tended to reject license renewal applications. If the fees were paid, the license renewals were automatically granted, regardless of how well the animals were cared for and regardless of the number of violations.

For example, in May 2014, the USDA cited Cricket Hollow for 11 violations. That same day, it extended the zoo license for a year, despite a federal law that says no license can be issued to a zoo that does not meet the minimum standards.

USDA officials later defended their actions, stating that the law only applied to the initial license issue, and renewals should be automatically approved without regard to regulatory compliance. In 2015, the USDA renewed the Cricket Hollows license again, despite more than 100 violations being documented in the past five years.

Animal rescue teams working at the Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester in 2019 found animals, some of which were exotic, which a court found had been kept in “deplorable” conditions. (Photo of exhibits in Delaware County Court)

The agencies’ actions led to a lawsuit filed by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and while the USDA initially denied any wrongdoing, it eventually revoked the Cricket Hollows license due to its history of violations.

Judge: State inspectors took no action

During the 2019 public nuisance lawsuit, Sellners’ attorney pointed out that the zoo enclosures met all standards mandated by the USDA.

In response, Wittig said: If that’s the case, the USDA requirements are so pale compared to what they should be. It’s making me tremble now. It’s terrible.

In one of her statements, Wittig made reference to compliance researcher Douglas Anderson, an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship employee, who began visiting the zoo in 2012 as a result of complaints sent to the state. Anderson also accompanied USDA inspectors on their visits to the zoo, Wittig noted, and then generally released reports favorable to the zoo.

Court records show that in a 2013 email he sent to colleagues at the Department of Agriculture, Anderson said he had visited the zoo as a preemptive strike for the upcoming complaint season. He added that he had spoken to Pam Sellner about the mob that had complaints, and she is well aware that they will likely be back and is making a conscious effort to get her facility all ready for their visits. I’m sure they will complain anyway.

Anderson has no training in caring for or keeping exotic animals, Wittig wrote in a court decision. He refers to anyone concerned about the facility as the complainants. However, his reports show that he has identified violations in the past and has not taken any action to rectify them. The general public and even state officials like Inspector Anderson view the problems as very complacent and treat the problems as a nuisance. The Sellners are nice people and that seems to give them exemptions.

Howell agrees with the judges’ assessment, saying Anderson appeared to accompany USDA inspectors to the zoo to interfere with the Sellners, writing unofficial reports that minimized the problems discovered there.

The states actions here were particularly egregious, Howell said, noting that the Iowa ag department does not have much oversight authority over the zoo. And yet they took affirmative steps to protect the Cricket Hollow Zoo by going there at the same time as the federal inspectors and then writing their own made-up reports. They didn’t even have forms for those reports. They were just creating something to contradict the USDA inspectors’ record.

Last year, when the State Department was asked about its role at the zoo, the agency said it had revised its animal welfare rules based on input from key stakeholders, including animal welfare groups and the departments’ animal inspectors. The new rules, the department said, are designed to raise the standard of care for all animals in commercial facilities in Iowa.

No investigation by veterinary board

Separate from state and federal inspectors, the Iowa Board of Veterinary Medicine is tasked with ensuring that veterinarians, including veterinarians hired by zoos to maintain licensure, are doing their job.

In one ruling, Judge Wittig stated that the animals at Cricket Hollow had received little to no veterinary care and that the zoo has lost a large number of animals over the years due to infection, zoonotic diseases and improper veterinary care.

But even after those statements, the Iowas Veterinary Board indicated it would not investigate the matter or take action against Cricket Hollows’ veterinarian Dr. Ivan Lilienthal from Delhi, Iowa.

dr. Keith Leonard of Atlantic, then chairman of the Iowa Board of Veterinary Medicine, told the Iowa Capital Dispatch last year that he was aware of problems at the zoo. I have no information on that, other than I know they’ve closed it down, which from the pictures I saw on TV looked like it should have happened a long time ago, he said.

Still, Leonard added, no one had complained directly to the board about the zoo, and because the board was only investigating complaints, there were no plans to investigate Lilienthals’ behavior.

Under Iowa law, the Veterinary Board may, of its own accord or upon a verified written complaint, initiate proceedings against any Iowa licensed veterinarian. Asked why the council itself did not initiate investigations, Leonard said, Its only historical precedent, as far as I know.

The board oversees approximately 3,000 Iowa-licensed, practicing veterinarians. In the past 45 months, it has taken public action against just three vets.

Vet: Put me in jail Go ahead

In the months leading up to the 2019 Cricket Hollow trial, Lilienthal boasted of never having familiarized himself with the Animal Welfare Act that governs the care of zoo animals.

During a statement in the case, he was sometimes combative, refusing to answer questions about conversations he had about the zoo with Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere and the state veterinarian, Dr. Gary Eiben of the Iowa ag department. When asked to describe those conversations, Lilienthal testified, I can’t talk about that because I’m not going to get them in trouble.

When told that he was there under a subpoena and had to answer the question of whether he was at risk of jail, he replied, Well, put me in jail then. Go ahead Don’t answer Put me in jail I’m not answering because Sheriff LeClere and Dr. Eiben are really good people.

After a pause for Lilienthal to reconsider his stance, he testified that he knew that LeClere and Eiben had made a previous complaint to the Cricket Hollow Zoo, and they hadn’t been.

Howell says the overall lack of enforcement of animal protection laws is not a problem unique to Iowa, a state whose economy is closely tied to agricultural industries involving large-scale animal activities.

Its a problem all around the country, she said, but Iowa has been particularly blatant here.

She noted that even after the ALDF sued the USDA and the agency revoked Cricket Hollows’ license to exhibit animals, federal and state regulators did not intervene to rescue or move the animals.

So it didn’t really solve the problem, Howell said.