BYU Football: Start QB Situation Unclear With Boise State Next

The weekend brought a few more revelations about the future of the BYU football teams.

After throttling Utah State 34-20 Friday night, BYU announced Saturday that it will wear full navy blue uniforms for Saturday’s showdown against rival Boise State, complete with navy blue helmets for the first time since 2004.

The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m., broadcast nationally by ABC, and marks the first time the Cougars (5-0) and Broncos (2-3) have played in any of their 12 matchups during the day. Boise State leads the series 7-4, but BYU has won its last two games, including last year’s 51-17 beatdown on the blue turf in Boise, Idaho.

BYU jumped from No. 13 to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday, and from No. 15 to No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

So now the focus is on the biggest question surrounding Saturday’s game, at least from the Cougars’ perspective: who will start as quarterback for BYU?

Jaren Hall, who won the three-way quarterback derby in fall camp, hasn’t played since he suffered bruised ribs in the closing minutes of the 27-17 victory over the now No. 22-ranked Arizona State on Sept. 18, and that’s obvious. choice if he is healthy.

Hall wanted to play against the Aggies, just as he had planned to play South Florida on September 25, but was held back because the teams’ medical staff didn’t think he was quite ready.

Jaren is close (to play), coach Kalani Sitake said Friday night after Baylor Romney and Jacob Conover each played a half in the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel. He practiced, but we just felt like he wasn’t good enough yet. We felt like Baylor had a better week of training and so we’ll just feel it and figure out what’s best for the player, number 1, and then what’s good for our team.

Romney watched as freshman Conover knocked out the Aggies in the second half after completing 15 of 19 passes for 187 yards and a TD in the first half. He got a clean hit from USU linebacker Justin Rice as he attempted his last throw of the first half, hitting his head hard against the playing surface of Maverik Stadium.

Obviously, he couldn’t get back into the game, Sitake said. We must protect and protect him. Thank goodness for Jacob Conover (ready to win the game in the second half).

Sitake said the Cougars hope to get Baylor back for the Boise State game, but the clutch backup clearly had concussion-like symptoms from the hit.

He wore heavy sunglasses as the team celebrated the win under the bright Maverik Stadium lights on Friday night, suggesting he already has a concussion.

We had to play with some of our draft, Sitake said. Guys stepped up and made a lot of big plays and I’m just really thankful that our players and coaches stood up and made it possible for us to get the win.

Conover got off to a shaky start, beating Gunner Romney and Neil Pauu in his first two passes as college in his first football game in 31 2 year. BYU went three-and-out on the first three possessions of the second half with Conover as quarterback.

However, the fourth drive of the half began with a 15-yard completion to Romnney and a 9-yard completion to Pauu and continued with a 16-yard pass-and-run to star-of-the-game Tyler Allgeier. It ended with a 32-yard field goal that gave BYU a 27-13 lead.

Oh, we trust him, Sitake said of Conover. I mean, he knows that. We entrust him with everything in the script. We trust that he’s a quarterback and doesn’t just hand the ball, even if that’s what we did towards the end because we were trying to grind out the clock and milk it.

Sitake said Conover did a good job making adjustments and controls to the scrimmage and handling the raucous atmosphere as well as could be expected.

My teammates and coaches showed their confidence in me, Conover said. I had faith in them, and it was like a big family just rocking and rolling. I know that Coach (Aaron Roderick) trusts us all. He trusts Baylor and Jared and me and Sol-Jay (Maiava-Peters). And it doesn’t skip a beat, the transgression doesn’t skip a beat, whoever is at the helm.

Conover said he will never forget his first performance in a BYU uniform.

It was great, but we have to continue next week and if my number is called I’m ready, he said.

Whatever QB goes to start will go against a BSU defense that ranks 108th in the country by run, so the Broncos should probably expect a heavy dose of Allgeier. BYU’s running back is No. 8 in the country in total rushing yards with 564 and No. 9 in rushing yards per game, at 113.8, after posting 218 yards and three TDs on the Aggies.

The Cougars are 64th in total offense (402.4 yards per game) and 65th in scoring offenses (29.2 points per game) and are one of only four teams in the country to drag in a game, along with Michigan, Alabama and Georgia.

That’s pretty good company.

The Cougars are 35th in scoring defense (19.4 points per game) and number 72 in total defense (378.8 yards per game) and will play a day game for the first time since Washington’s 45-19 loss in the 2019 LaVell Edwards Stadium.