dept. I and II sectional girls tennis preview





DIVISION I Spring side section WHEN: Wednesday, 8 a.m. WHERE: Springside Athletic Club (215 Springside Dr, Akron) AREA TEAMS: Wooster. OTHER: Barberton, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Brunswick, Copley, Cuyahoga Falls, Ellet, Firestone, Highland, Hudson, Kenmore-Garfield, Medina, Nordonia, North Royalton, Stow-Munroe Falls, Theodore Roosevelt, Twinsburg and Walsh Jesuit. WHAT TO WATCH: Back-to-back Ohio Cardinal Conference champion Wooster will look to build on this year’s success and last year’s experience in a run to districts. This year, the Generals will try to reminisce even more as sisters Sophia and Ava Mathur will team up in doubles. They earned a number 2 seed at sectionals and an opening round bye. The couple will not be alone, as Emma Boreman and Alexia Kakanuru, who hit the districts a year ago, will be looking for a repeat. The pair will come in unseeded and open early with a match to potentially play the no. 4 seed Ella Bleyl and Harika Polamarasetti (Twinsburg). If both teams are successful, it could be a final with only Wooster. In singles, Wooster didn’t pull seed, but had plenty of pop as Minnie Pozefsky, the teams’ dominant no. 3 singles players open at the bottom of a bracket. At the top for the same brace, Sophie Garcia will be competing for a chance to keep her season going. In the lower bracket, Lauren Anderson gets an early goodbye before starting her tournament season. AT THE GAME: The top four doubles teams and top four singles advance to next week’s Springside Athletic Club district tournament, to be played on October 14. SECTION II Jackson Sectional WHEN: Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. WHERE: Jackson Park (Fulton Road NW, Massillon) AREA TEAMS: Central Christian, Chippewa, Orrville, and Triway. OTHERS: Archbishop Hoban, Canton Central Catholic, Canton South, Cloverleaf, Coventry, Field, Manchester, Norton, and St. Vincent-St. Mary. WHAT TO WATCH: Chippewa was the dominant team in the Northeast Tennis Conference as it was anchored by a balanced lineup. All eyes will be on the double tandem of Ally Murphy and Kate Harlan, who took the No. 1 seed and will open their season early in the lower bracket with high hopes. Murphy was one of NET’s top singles players, and Harlan was part of the Chipps’ dominant first doubles team. Richelle Trischan and Sophie Soleiman will team up in the upper bracket and will also start early for the Chipps with a matchup against Central’s Hannah Holton and Kara Jones. The Titans have Selah Roth and Megan Kline on a bye in the bottom half of the bracket ahead of the winner of Murphy and Harlans match in what could be a thrilling matchup from the locals. Also early in action will be the Red Riders tandem of Sarah Mendiola and Hailey Ayers, Titans duo Makenzie Hamilton and Averi Moore, and Orrville’s Ella Wallace and Jayne Wallace. In singles, there will be some interesting early matches as Triways Maddie Kline will clash with Orrville’s Kayla Polascak. Titans’ No. Singles player Stephanie Noble will try to keep her momentum going and possibly meet Chippewa’s Jenny Rollins in a local tilt. Another interesting match is the opening of Izzy Lattea (Chippewa) against Chrissy Anfang (Triway), as Orrville’s Gemma DeVincent starts her in the top half of her class. AT THE GAME: The top four doubles teams and top four singles advance to next week’s Springside Athletic Club district tournament, to be played on October 15. Dover sectional WHEN: Monday and Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. WHERE: Dover City Park AREA TEAMS: West Holmes. OTHERS: Beaver, Cambridge, Claymont, East Liverpool. WHAT TO WATCH: In a less crowded section compared to the other local groups, West Holmes will try to make a little noise. East Liverpool are the only team that sent someone to the state a year ago and could do it again. The doubles team of Sydney Cooper and Gianna Davie made it in 2020 and both players are back this season. AT THE GAME: The top two doubles teams and top two singles advance to next week’s district tournament at Portsmouth High School, to be played on October 14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-daily-record.com/story/sports/2021/10/04/div-and-ii-sectional-girls-tennis-preview/5954134001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos