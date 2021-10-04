Branford Girls’ Volleyball improves to 7-2; Field hockey records three 1-0 victories

By Chris Piccirillo/Zip06.com • 10/04/2021 04:00 am EST

Volleyball for girls

Branford’s women’s volleyball team improved to 7-2 this year after winning two of the three games on last week’s schedule. The Hornets took a loss against Hand, but recovered to take victories against Lyman Hall and Foran while playing three home games last week.

In the first game of the week, Branford dropped a 3-2 (25-12, 23-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-5) decision against Hand on September 27. Senior Marzia Johnson had 34 digs with one kill and five aces, while junior Allie Bietz dished out 23 assists with five aces, two digs and one block. Senior Lily Stockwell recorded 14 digs with five kills and three aces for Branford. Junior Paige Kelly had six kills and three blocks.

Two days later, the Hornets recorded a 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-20) win against Lyman Hall. Johnson put in 19 digs with two kills and six aces in the win. Bietz had 13 assists, two digs, one block and three aces.

Branford ended his week with a 3-1 (18-25, 25-24, 25-12, 25-21) win over Foran in another home game on October 1. Bietz had 34 assists with eight digs, one block, and four aces for the Hornets. Johnson had 34 digs with two kills, Kelly recorded 14 kills and five blocks, Stockwell had nine digs with seven kills and five aces, and sophomore Maddie Lawler had six kills with one block and five aces.

Field hockey

The Branford field hockey team played three games last week, eventually taking 1-0 wins in all three matchups to improve to 5-2-0-1 on the season. The Hornets recorded one-goal victories over Hand, Sheehan and Newtown in last week’s action.

Branford started his week with a 1-0 home win against Hand on September 28. Junior Scout Engstrom scored the only goal of the game on an assist from senior Nora Longway from a penalty corner at 5:29 in the fourth quarter. Senior goalkeeper Nina Shamas made two saves to shutout Branford.

Head Coach Pete Frye noted that the Hornets received an outstanding performance from senior Julia McHenry; juniors Aryana Wilson, Gianna Bozzi, Lauren McCarthy and Lauren Kendrick; and sophomores Mia d’Amuri, Reanna Sachs and Ellie Wieland in the win.

Two days later, Branford played a road game against Sheehan and defeated the Titans by a 1-0 final. Engstrom’s goal at 9:26 of the second quarter held as the difference in victory. Shamas had two saves before another shutout.

Then on October 2, Branford took a 1-0 win at Newtown in a non-conference road race. Longway scored a goal at 9:20 a.m. of the first quarter to give the Hornets the only score they needed. Shamas made one save in goal for Branford.

Cross country guys

The Branford boys cross country squad earned second place when the team competed in the SCC Oronoque Division Championship last week. The Hornets scored 33 points, finishing behind Wilbur Cross (23) and ahead of North Haven (78) en route to second place at the Guilford Fairgrounds on October 2.

Senior Wes Raymond came in third for the three mile race setting a time of 17:12.90 for Branford. Fellow senior Peyton Moriarty finished in fourth place with a score of 17:18.10. Senior Pat Zdunek finished in sixth place (17:37.20), junior Massimo Corrick took ninth (18:15.30) and sophomore Sam Coppola finished in 11th place (18:29.30) at the finish. Sophomore Dom Zdunek finished in 12th place (18:37.30) and junior Colin Donahoe finished in 13th place (18:51.10).

cross country girls

The Branford girls cross-country team was represented by four runners when the SCC Oronoque Division Championship took place at the Guilford Fairgrounds on October 2.

Junior Hannah Jackson put on a top performance for the Hornets taking fourth place with a time of 22:20.80. Senior Bella Finta finished in seventh place by reaching the finish in 23:24.70. Junior Taylor Tracy finished in 15th place (26:21.10), while freshman Ella Stone finished 16th (26:35.80) ahead of Branford.

american football

The Branford football team improved its record to 3-1 on the season after a handy defeat to Bethel in a home game last week. The Hornets hosted Bethel for a non-conference game on October 1, defeating the Wildcats with the final score of 35-7 to put their third win in a row in the books.

Branford has a farewell week this week. The Hornets return to the field of play for a home game against Lyman Hall on Friday, October 15. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Branford High School.

girls soccer

Branford’s girls’ soccer squad went to 5-2-1 this year after achieving a split of two road games last week. The Hornets defeated North Haven and then lost to Foran in their recent games.

In the first game of the week, Branford took a 3-1 road win against North Haven on September 28. Sophomore Brenna Murphy headed in the first goal of the game from a corner taken by junior Ava Ferrie. Sophomore Maddie Resendes scored the next goal for Branford from another corner taken by Ava Ferrie. Sophomore Lucy Moran scored the Hornets’ last goal from a cross by sophomore Tess Ferrie. Senior goalkeeper Macey Girard made four saves in the win.

Two days later, the Hornets traveled to Milford to face Foran and were eliminated by the final score of 2-1. Branford struck first with a goal from Tess Ferrie assisted by her sister Ava. Foran tied the score by converting a penalty a few minutes later, then took the lead by scoring in the second half.

boys soccer

Branford’s boys’ football team suffered two home defeats last week and is now at 1-5-1 this season.

On 29 September Branford took a 3–0 defeat to Shelton in a home game. Then, on October 1, the Hornets organized Fairfield Prep and lost the game by a 5-0 score to Branford High School.