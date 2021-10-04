Chicago Bears come out with aggressive mentality in Week 4 win over Detroit Lions





Sunday marked only the second time in 29 games since Nagy took over as coach in 2018 that the Bears won the toss and only delayed in the second half. The only other previous event was last December 20 in Minnesota, when the Bears chose to receive the opening kick-off, but went three-and-out in an eventual 33-27 victory. On the Bears’ opening run, Montgomery rushed to 31 yards on six carries and Justin Fields completed 3 of 3 passes for 29 yards. “Winning the toss and scoring on the first drive definitely set the tone for the rest of the game,” said Fields. “I’m just proud of everyone on the offensive, from the O-line to the receivers to the running backs running hard. I think we all performed at a high level today.” “Our job as a striker is, when we step on the field, score touchdowns,” added center Sam Mustipher. “We haven’t done that enough, and coming out and getting the ball and marching across the field was a great feeling and it gained confidence after a tough week last week, and we just set the tone for the game.” After a poor performance a week earlier in a 26-6 loss to the Browns, the entire Bears offense got redemption on Sunday, especially the line. The violation reduced the number of sacks allowed from nine last Sunday to one and increased the total number of yards produced from 47 to 373. “A lot of guys are coming back to the building on Monday to recover and things like that,” Mustipher said. “The energy wasn’t, ‘Oh, woe is me.’ It was, ‘How can we get this right?’ I believe that was the energy across the board and specifically in the attack. I can speak for the offensive line. It was, ‘Get that taste out of our mouths and let’s get back to work. So, how can we do things? dissolve?'” The Bears offense also reduced the number of quarterback hits allowed from 15 in Cleveland to four Sundays. “The O-line has done a great job,” Fields said. “They only released one bag and that bag was on me. I should have checked the ball in the flat faster. But the O-line played great. I’m proud of those guys.” Fields recovered by completing 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards with one interception and an 82.7 passer rating. He helped lead the Bears to three touchdowns after being held out of the end zone in Cleveland. “I’ve been in tough places before, and my mentality was just to come back from last week, just to get better and keep pushing,” Fields said. “I saw [Seahawks quarterback] Russell Wilson posted a tweet last week saying, “I like adversity,” and I really love that because it just takes a completely different person out of me, and in some ways I’m glad that happened last week. I think if we had won last week it wouldn’t have pushed us so much to get better and practice hard.” The Bears did not complete a pass over 21 yards in their first three games this season. But on Sunday, Fields connected with throws of 64 and 32 yards to Darnell Mooney and 28 and 27 yards to Allen Robinson II. The 64-yarder to Mooney was the Bears’ longest pass play since October 28, 2018 when Tarik Cohen turned a screen pass from Mitchell Trubisky into a 70-yard touchdown in a 24-10 win over the Jets. “Me and Justin closed their eyes and once he looked at me I thought ‘OK,’ said Mooney. ‘So I gave my eyes to security. I found out where he was and I took my route higher.” The long connection provided Montgomery’s second TD run, which gave the Bears a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. “That’s a big play in the game and that will give us momentum,” Fields said. “The more explosive you can play, the better. That was a big opportunity, and it just comes with momentum and practice. Me and Mooney, we stay after practice almost every day to throw at least a few extra routes, so I and he’s pretty much always on the same page. He had a great day today. He clenched out.” Mooney led the Bears with five receptions for 125 yards. It was the first 100-yard game of his career; his rookie peak last year was 93 yards in the regular season finale against the Packers. Cairo Santos scored the only field goal he attempted on Sunday, a 33-yarder late in the third quarter, to extend his Bears record to 32 straight field goals. It is now the longest active streak in the NFL as the two players with longer streaks, the Giants’ Graham Gano and the Patriots’ Nick Folk, both missed a field goal on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobears.com/news/extra-points-bears-set-tone-aggressive-mentality-fields-montgomery-win-lions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos