Andrew Leipus Joins Legends League Cricket To Ensure High Fitness Level Of Legendary Players

New Delhi [India], Oct. 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legends League Cricket has brought in Andrew Leipus as Director of Sports Science with the aim of ensuring a high level of fitness in the pool of players playing the League.

One of the biggest names in the Cricket ecosystem for sports science, fitness and physical therapy, Andrew Leipus has been brought in by Legends League Cricket as director of sports science. Australian physio Andrew Leipus spent 12 long years in the KKR franchise and left in 2019. Andrew Leipus was a familiar face in Indian cricket even before the IPL era began.

From 1999 to 2004, Leipus was the physio of Indian National Cricket Team. During his tenure, Leipus made a huge transformation in the fitness model, and it benefited immensely from Indian cricket. Legends League Cricket is a Global League with ex-cricketers playing competitive cricket. The league is planned in a unique format and will witness competitive cricket unlike other test matches. The inaugural season is scheduled for early March 2022. The League will feature leading ex-cricketers who have recently retired. All top names are eligible from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England and other cricket countries

On the occasion, Raman Raheja, Co-Promoter and CEO, Legends League Cricket, said: “Big boys of Cricket have made it a religion for Indian fans. They were no less than gods to the fans. Our goal is to bring him back in the field and play competitive cricket again. Fitness plays the main role here so we have the best hands and mind to work on it. No better person than Andrew could do the job.”

“Through LLC, we are committed to delivering world-class cricket action for cricket fans. We will also monitor player fitness as a run-up and also post the League. New Age technology will be used for that,” he added ready. .

Andrew Leipus, Director Sports Science, Legends League Cricket said: “They are legends. We cannot doubt the talent they have. We will just have to work on fitness and monitor their progress.”

