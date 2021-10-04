What to look for in Raiders-Chargers

8:15 PM ET (ESPN) | SoFI Stadium Field

You don’t often hear about a road team having a home advantage, but apparently that’s the reality, according to Derek Carr. It’s no secret that Raider Nation travels well, but, as the NFL’s passing yards leader put it, past encounters against the Chargers have been “always viewed as another home game.” Cruel. The perhaps not-so-hot approach from the red-hot quarterback sets the stage for what should be another white-hot match-up between these divisional rivals. Last season, Round 1 went to Las Vegas in a five-point win on the road. Justin Herbert and the visiting Bolts won round 2 in an overtime thriller that Carr left early due to injury. Monday night football, which marks the return of fans to this rivalry, is the perfect backdrop for the rubber contest.

Here are four things to keep an eye out for Monday night when the Chargers host the Raiders:

1) Exciting times at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have experienced more excitement in three weeks than some teams have in a season. Aside from the club’s first 3-0 start since 2002, Carr appears to have let loose. Gone are the days of “Captain Checkdown” where he played it safe; Carr’s form in 2021 has embraced the deep ball and his team has gotten the better of it. Carr entered Week 4 as one of the NFL’s most efficient deep passers, tied for fifth in passer rating (125.0) and eighth in percentage completion (45.0). In weeks 1 and 3 he put in a few clutch bombsHenry Ruggs III“>Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards andZay Jones“>Zay Jones to lift his team to victories; it’s worth noting that both were OT wins. Ruggs and Edwards, along withDarren Waller“>Darren Waller andHunter Renfrow“>Hunter Renfrow, represent the competition’s only foursome of more than 200 yard receivers; no other team has more than two. The secondary chargers aren’t porous by any means, but you’d better believe the new-and-improved Carr will continue to mash the gas into prime time.

2) Herbert, the young star. You can’t have a potential shootout without a fully loaded attack to keep your wits about you. Say hello to Herbert’s guns. Roll call! Mike Williams, the main receiver of the team. Keenan Allen, the eternal Pro Bowler. Austin Ekeler, the dual-threat alternator. Jared Cook, the smart vet. Not bad, right? It was nice to see Herbert and Allen’s chemistry from last year, but it was even more fun to see Williams looking for Michael Thomas-esque in Coordinator Joe Lombardi’s offense. In fact, it was Williams — and not Allen, the usual top option — who pulled in the late-game scores that gave LA their wins. In Allen and Williams, the NFL’s second-highest receiving duo (553 combined rec. yds), ​​Herbert has a few reliable goals to grow with. Expect him to watch both again often as he aims to take a win in his third prime-time matchup of his career.

3) Under pressure. What could be better than having one player in the top five in QB pressure? Two. Edge rushers Maxx Crosby, which continues to thrive in Year 3, and Yannick Ngakoue have got off to a hot start as leaders of a respectable pass rush. veterans Carl Nassib“>Carl Nassib and Solomon Thomas also make their presence felt with a combined seven presses and four pockets. As a unit, the Raiders are second in the NFL with a QB press rate of 38.9, according to Next Gen Stats. The secondary, who has only allowed two receiving TDs, has complemented the front four well with his stingy play, a clear sign that Las Vegas is steadily improving under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The former Chargers DC will have to mix up his looks and apply different pressures in hopes of including Herbert, who was one of the best games under duress. In 18 games in his career, Herbert has thrown 12 TD passes while pressing an average of 7.5 yards per attempt.

4) From old to Staley: Bolts D show progress. Some might call it the “Brandon Staley Effect.” Others might say it’s the byproduct of key players getting healthy and together again (Joey Bosa, Derwin James). Whatever it is, all that matters is that the Chargers hold out. In Week 4, LA was seventh in allowed passing yards (201.7) and seventh in points allowed (20.0). They also collected six takeaways (three INTs, three forced fumbles); it took them eight weeks last season to reach that goal. James, Michael Davis and rookie Asante Samuel Jr. (two INTs) popped out in secondary and will be crucial against a foul with such a high stake. As for Bosa and the rest of the defensive front, the run defense will be a point of emphasis, on top of making Carr uncomfortable. The Bolts are in last place in the YPG (170) rush and have allowed four runners to accumulate more than 70 yards. The Raiders has two tokens — three if you factor in the possible return of Josh Jacobs (single) — able to make a difference in Peyton Hairdresser and Kenyan Drake. The trenches will definitely be an area to watch, though this matchup should feature plenty of air strikes that both teams had better be ready for.