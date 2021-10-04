Sports
What to look for in Raiders-Chargers
8:15 PM ET (ESPN) | SoFI Stadium Field
You don’t often hear about a road team having a home advantage, but apparently that’s the reality, according to Derek Carr. It’s no secret that Raider Nation travels well, but, as the NFL’s passing yards leader put it, past encounters against the Chargers have been “always viewed as another home game.” Cruel. The perhaps not-so-hot approach from the red-hot quarterback sets the stage for what should be another white-hot match-up between these divisional rivals. Last season, Round 1 went to Las Vegas in a five-point win on the road. Justin Herbert and the visiting Bolts won round 2 in an overtime thriller that Carr left early due to injury. Monday night football, which marks the return of fans to this rivalry, is the perfect backdrop for the rubber contest.
Here are four things to keep an eye out for Monday night when the Chargers host the Raiders:
1) Exciting times at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have experienced more excitement in three weeks than some teams have in a season. Aside from the club’s first 3-0 start since 2002, Carr appears to have let loose. Gone are the days of “Captain Checkdown” where he played it safe; Carr’s form in 2021 has embraced the deep ball and his team has gotten the better of it. Carr entered Week 4 as one of the NFL’s most efficient deep passers, tied for fifth in passer rating (125.0) and eighth in percentage completion (45.0). In weeks 1 and 3 he put in a few clutch bombsHenry Ruggs III“>Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards andZay Jones“>Zay Jones to lift his team to victories; it’s worth noting that both were OT wins. Ruggs and Edwards, along withDarren Waller“>Darren Waller andHunter Renfrow“>Hunter Renfrow, represent the competition’s only foursome of more than 200 yard receivers; no other team has more than two. The secondary chargers aren’t porous by any means, but you’d better believe the new-and-improved Carr will continue to mash the gas into prime time.
2) Herbert, the young star. You can’t have a potential shootout without a fully loaded attack to keep your wits about you. Say hello to Herbert’s guns. Roll call! Mike Williams, the main receiver of the team. Keenan Allen, the eternal Pro Bowler. Austin Ekeler, the dual-threat alternator. Jared Cook, the smart vet. Not bad, right? It was nice to see Herbert and Allen’s chemistry from last year, but it was even more fun to see Williams looking for Michael Thomas-esque in Coordinator Joe Lombardi’s offense. In fact, it was Williams — and not Allen, the usual top option — who pulled in the late-game scores that gave LA their wins. In Allen and Williams, the NFL’s second-highest receiving duo (553 combined rec. yds), Herbert has a few reliable goals to grow with. Expect him to watch both again often as he aims to take a win in his third prime-time matchup of his career.
3) Under pressure. What could be better than having one player in the top five in QB pressure? Two. Edge rushers Maxx Crosby, which continues to thrive in Year 3, and Yannick Ngakoue have got off to a hot start as leaders of a respectable pass rush. veterans Carl Nassib“>Carl Nassib and Solomon Thomas also make their presence felt with a combined seven presses and four pockets. As a unit, the Raiders are second in the NFL with a QB press rate of 38.9, according to Next Gen Stats. The secondary, who has only allowed two receiving TDs, has complemented the front four well with his stingy play, a clear sign that Las Vegas is steadily improving under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The former Chargers DC will have to mix up his looks and apply different pressures in hopes of including Herbert, who was one of the best games under duress. In 18 games in his career, Herbert has thrown 12 TD passes while pressing an average of 7.5 yards per attempt.
4) From old to Staley: Bolts D show progress. Some might call it the “Brandon Staley Effect.” Others might say it’s the byproduct of key players getting healthy and together again (Joey Bosa, Derwin James). Whatever it is, all that matters is that the Chargers hold out. In Week 4, LA was seventh in allowed passing yards (201.7) and seventh in points allowed (20.0). They also collected six takeaways (three INTs, three forced fumbles); it took them eight weeks last season to reach that goal. James, Michael Davis and rookie Asante Samuel Jr. (two INTs) popped out in secondary and will be crucial against a foul with such a high stake. As for Bosa and the rest of the defensive front, the run defense will be a point of emphasis, on top of making Carr uncomfortable. The Bolts are in last place in the YPG (170) rush and have allowed four runners to accumulate more than 70 yards. The Raiders has two tokens — three if you factor in the possible return of Josh Jacobs (single) — able to make a difference in Peyton Hairdresser and Kenyan Drake. The trenches will definitely be an area to watch, though this matchup should feature plenty of air strikes that both teams had better be ready for.
Sources
2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/monday-night-football-preview-what-to-watch-for-in-raiders-chargers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]