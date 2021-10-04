Wareham’s Brooklyn Bindas is the 2021 Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Brooklyn Bindas has all the weapons you need to win tennis matches.

“She’s a very smart player with incredible foundations and she knows how to change her game to take advantage of her strengths and read her opponents,” said Wareham High School coach Geoff Swett. “She adapts really well and she’s one of the most consistent players I’ve ever coached. She has a real talent for hitting her backhand down the line for winners and it’s hard for her opponents to get a weak spot.” point in her game.”

At the tender age of 15, Bindas is already a two-time Standard-Times Girls Tennis Player of the Year. She is undefeated in her two seasons as the Vikings’ No. 1 singles player and she’s just a sophomore with three seasons to go.

Bindas, who lives in Rochester and goes to Wareham because of school choice, started clinics at the Marion Indoor Tennis Club at the age of seven.

“I loved it right away and I started playing more and more,” said Bindas, who was unanimously voted Most Valuable Player in the South Coast Conference last season. “I like being with my teammates and just hitting the ball with them during training. We have great chemistry with each other and we have a lot of fun. Everyone trained hard in the off season and it paid off. “

Winning has also brought the team together. The Vikings have won the last two SCC championships (there was no season in 2020) and Swett said his players have become a confident group passionate about the game.

“We have smart kids who love to play and support their teammates,” Swett said. “The team’s average grade was 97.5 in the last semester (100 equals 4.0) and our kids combine intelligence and athleticism.”

Bindas, who attended elementary school through fifth grade before being homeschooled a few years later, is the top-ranked student in her class and has considered becoming a doctor. She is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate, a high-level preparatory program designed for outstanding high school students. The prestigious two-year program is primarily aimed at 16- to 19-year-olds in 140 countries around the world.

“I like learning new things and challenging myself,” Bindas said. “Academic and athletic.”

Her latest challenge comes on the soccer field, where she sits in her first varsity season with the Vikings as a midfielder/attack.

“I like to play football,” she said. “I played in a youth team when I was younger and I like being part of a team effort. It’s a fun sport to play. Everyone has to be on the same page and work together.”

Even though Bindas is currently focused on football, tennis is never far away on her mind.

“I’m pretty happy with my game at the moment. I’m an all-court player who likes to move the ball and throw balls at the net,” she said. “My biggest goal going forward is to clean up my shots and become more consistent.”

When that happens, there will be no one happier than Swett.

“Brooklyn is a great player and a great person. She is very coachable and she works hard to improve her game,” he said. “She’s just as talented in the classroom as she is on the field. She loves being around her teammates and she’s always there to support and encourage them. It’s going to be fun to discover what’s next has in store for her as a student and athlete.”

ALL ABOUT BROOKLYN BINDAS

WHY SHE WAS SELECTED:Taking the territory by storm as a 13-year-old star for the Vikings has only honed her reputation as a great athlete and competitor known for her athleticism and support for her teammates. Can hit all shots and her serve keeps getting better. Has a great work ethic and if she continues to improve as expected the sky is the limit.

IMPORTANT STATISTICS:Has not lost a set in her two seasons at Wareham and lost just three games last season. Holds an overall record of 34-0 and helped lead the Vikings (9-1) to the South Div. 3 semifinals in the spring.

MVP MOMENT:Scored an emotional victory over Lexy Wynn of childhood friend Bishop Stang in the Vikings’ 4-1 victory over the Spartans in the South Div quarterfinals. 3 tournament last season.

BISHOP STANG COACH JACKIE McCARTHY:“She is an all-round player who is getting better and better. There is no doubt that she is the most outstanding girls tennis player in the region.”

REMARKS:Loves science and math and loves to draw. …Has two older sisters who played multiple sports at Old Rochester Regional in Mattapoisett Katelyn (tennis, basketball and football) and Alex (hockey and basketball). … In 2019, the US Tennis Association selected her as one of 17 youth players from across the country to represent the sport as an ambassador for the Net Generation Aces program.