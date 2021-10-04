Tech welcomes No. 14 Notre Dame For Primetime Matchup





Hokies and Fighting Irish meet for the fourth time in their history american football

10/4/2021 9:33:00 AM

BLACKBURG Virginia Tech football returns to action this week with a ranked opponent as it hosts the No. 14 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ACC Network. Virginia Tech football returns to action this week with a ranked opponent as it hosts the No. 14 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ACC Network. The Hokies (3-1) are set for their final non-conference game of the season before playing seven straight ACC games to conclude the regular season. Tech is entering the game with a four-game home winning streak dating back to 2020. Notre Dame has won 35 consecutive games against unranked opponents with their last loss in such a game against Virginia Tech (11/19/16). The Hokies are trying to take out a pair of AP Top 25 foes in the same season for the first time since 2009 in the same season, having opened the season with a win over No. 10 North Carolina. QB Braxton Burmeister holds a 6-2 career record as a Tech starting quarterback, including a 5-0 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies’ attack was also led by RBs Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear who rushed 159 and 148 yards, respectively. WR Tre Turner leads the receivers through four games with 16 receptions for 250 yards and a touchdown. Tech’s defense allows 15.3 ppg, a figure that ranks seventh among Power Five squads and 11ein the FBI. The Hokies have also given up an ACC low 71 first downs. LBs Alan Tisdale (33 total tackles) and Dax Hollifield (30 total tackles) lead the team in that division. CB Jermaine Waller equals the ACC lead with three interceptions after starting the season with picks in three consecutive games. DL Ty Juan Garbutt and Hollifield are tied for the team leader at 3.0 sacks apiece. Hollifield also has a team-high 4.5 TFL. WR Tayvion Robinson leads the ACC with a 15.0-yard point return average, a number that ranks fourth among Power Five players. The Fighting Irish (4-1) come to Blacksburg for the second time in their history after their first loss of the season against No. 7 Cincinnati (4-0). Irish QBs Jack Coan and Drew Pyne each threw over 100 yards and TE Michael Mayer led the team with eight receptions for 93 yards. DL Isaiah Foskey forced the only turnover for the Irish when he picked up a 10 meter strip bag that LB Drew White recovered and came back for 28 meters. PIN DAY INFORMATION

Saturday, October 9, 7:30 PM ET Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.

vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1)

Head Coach:Brian Kelly (11)eseason)

Withdraw at ND:96-38;Career:267-95-2 (28eseason)

Series:ND leads 2-1

Live stats:CLICK HERE TV broadcast ACC network

Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien

Analyst: Tim Hasselbeck

Sideline: Kelsey Riggs Local radio Virginia Tech Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser Analyst: Mike Burnop Sideline: Wes McElroy Virginia Tech Game Notes:CLICK HERE (PDF)

Notre Dame Game Notes:CLICK HERE (PDF)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2021/10/4/football-tech-welcomes-no-14-notre-dame-for-primetime-matchup.aspx

