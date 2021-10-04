Ashes will only continue if enough leading players from England tour | the axes





This winter’s Ashes’ future is at stake after the England and Wales Cricket Board insisted that the tour would only go ahead if the team’s head coach Chris Silverwood can select a squad to suit a range of this significance . In a statement released on Monday, the ECB said the board will make a decision on the tour later this week after further talks with Cricket Australia over Covid-related living conditions and quarantine provisions. It follows a meeting with players, support staff, the ECB and Cricket Australia on Sunday evening, in which details were finally shared on what the tour will look like. While some progress would have been made during what one source called sensitive discussions, clearly important questions remain. As a result, a number of multi-format players, including Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, are flying to Oman on Monday night to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, still unsure of how long their time will be. will be. will be away from home. Over the next few days, the English players will have to decide whether they want to make themselves available for the five-game series that starts on December 8 at the Gabba. Silverwood, head coach and selector, will nominate a team this week. Australia captain Tim Paine recently said the series will continue regardless of which players are selected by England. But the ECB clearly has a different take on this, with its latest update hinting at a cancellation or postponement if its men’s team is significantly weakened. The ECB’s statement read: Over the weekend we spoke with England players and management to provide them with the latest information on the proposed arrangements for this winter’s planned Ashes tour. We remain in a regular and positive dialogue with Cricket Australia on these arrangements as the picture is constantly evolving. With health and wellness at the forefront, our focus is to ensure the tour can continue providing conditions for players and management to perform at their best. We will continue to talk to our players this week to share the latest information and solicit feedback. Later this week, the Governing Council of the ECB will meet to decide whether the existing conditions are sufficient to allow the tour to go ahead and allow the selection of a squad that fits a range of this importance. The main issue regarding family quarantine seems to remain in place, but CA would like to reassure England’s players that, with Australia’s currently strict borders set to open once the country’s vaccination rate is 80% by the end of November reached, things will change. England’s assistant coach Paul Collingwood summed up the feeling at the camp in a post on Instagram ahead of the cue ball’s departure to the T20 World Cup. Collingwood wrote: I love my job and I’m so excited for the cricket winter ahead but saying goodbye to your daughters for possibly 3 months isn’t easy no matter how tough you feel. We all make sacrifices in life. I look forward to meeting the team tomorrow as I know we will try to help each other as a family.

