Auburn Football Notebook: Defense Delivers, Hunter’s Heroics, Streak Stopped
By: Jeff Shearer
BATON ROUGE, La. Auburn’s defense contributed greatly to the Tigers’ 24-19 victory over LSU on Saturday, especially in times of crisis.
After LSU scored a touchdown on its first possession, Auburn held the Bengal Tigers to just four field goals for the remainder of the game.
LSU’s four holdings in the fourth quarter resulted in three points and Bydarrius Knighten’s victory interception in fourth place with 1:09 to go.
“Everyone felt more comfortable with the adjustments we had to make to be successful,” said Derick Hall, who made eight tackles and had 1.5 sacks. “Everyone had to do their job at a certain level and to the best of their ability. I think that helped us, quarter by quarter, to become more confident and play looser and more physical.”
Auburn shut out LSU in the decisive fourth quarter by holding the Bengal Tigers to 54 yards on 19 games.
Auburn held LSU to 33 rushing yards on 25 attempts, averaging 1.3 yards per carry.Zakoby McClain led the Tigers with 12 tackles.
The exploits of the hunter
Even amid the passing college football revolution, games are still being won and lost on the ground.
“Coach Cadillac always tells us, ‘It always comes down to the running back room,'” said Auburn, walking back Jarquez Hunter, who rushed for 65 yards on six carries. “We have to play to win the game.”
The true freshman produced the most important play on Auburn’s game-winning 92-yard drive, a 44-yard dash down the sidelines to LSU’s 22-yard line.
“That was a big game. My lineman (left tackle) Austin Troxello) made a big block,” Hunter said. Before the play, he said to me, ‘Just follow me and cut my block,’ and I did as he told me. That started the momentum of that drive.”
Five games later, Hunter scored the go-ahead touchdown of the 1 with 3:11 to play, past a defender near the goal line.
“I saw me and the linebacker. I said, ‘I have to run through this guy and make this touchdown,'” Hunter said. “We had to win this game. When they called my name I had to go in and get up and make plays.”
“That guy puts in 110 percent for every game,” quarterback Bo Nix said Hunter. “The moment is not too great. He has the same look in his eyes at a third loss to LSU in Baton Rouge as he has on Tuesday training, and that is valuable.
“He makes the ball run so fast. He has great vision. When we need a spark, he goes for a long run and brings us down. Once he did, I knew we had a great plan to hit the ball in, and he did at the end, he ran through a man to score. We are proud of our ability and we were all strong tonight.”
Stop the streak
As the Tigers boarded the plane for their flight home, Prince’s “1999” sounded over the speakers in honor of Auburn’s most recent Tiger Stadium win.
“We talked all week about 1999. It was the year before I was born,” Nix said. “Twenty-two years ago. The curse has finally been broken.’
“It was a great win,” Hunter said. “It’s a great achievement. We did what we had to do.”
By overcoming a 13-0 deficit in the first half, the Tigers earned their second consecutive double-digit comeback, something Auburn last achieved in the 2010 National Championship season when the Tigers held a 14-point lead over Georgia. and wipe out a 24-0 Alabama lead.
Now it’s Auburn’s turn to claim a streak in SEC West’s rivalry: consecutive wins over LSU.
“That’s not how we set it up.”
@FrommTyler on his first @AuburnFootball TD, an epic fourth downplay that launched AU’s comeback.
on @BoNix10:
“You can see a winner and a fighter.”
: @fototodd pic.twitter.com/09B2ravQqh
Jeff Shearer (@jeff_shearer) October 3, 2021
“I just saw hair coming out of the back of his helmet, hanging loose and wide open.”
@BoNix10 on his TD pass to @FrommTyler
“I will never forget the vision I had.”
Based on Bo’s description of Fromm’s Flow, this piece could perhaps be called “Bo over the Flop”. pic.twitter.com/FutE3sgOiV
Jeff Shearer (@jeff_shearer) October 3, 2021
Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer
