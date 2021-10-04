Sports
2021 Standard-Times Girls Tennis Super Team and All-Stars
SUPER TEAM
singles
Sofia Beltran Fuenzalida, New Bedford, Junior
Beltran Fuenzalida got off to a fast start for the Whalers and remained consistent for the rest of the season heading for a 10-1 record at No. 3. She gave a young team a nice boost with her solid foundations and stable play down the baseline and to the net. She used a good serve to her advantage, especially on key points. Beltran Fuenzalida has made great strides and has a lot of potential for next season. “She came back with some experience and that helped her have a successful season,” said New Bedford coach Catie Sentes.
Jaffa Heryudono, Dartmouth, Seniors
Heryudono set an 8-4 record at No. 1 for Dartmouth, who won the Southeast Conference Championship. “Jaffa is a great player and a hard worker,” said Dartmouth coach Mark Gaffney. “She was really consistent, mentally strong and strong-willed. She didn’t make many mistakes and she just loves competition.” Heryudono took a big lead in the league title match with a win over the top player Bridgewater-Raynham. Now a freshman at Georgia Tech studying aerospace engineering.
Sarah Pothier, Bishop Stang, freshman
Pothier started the season at No. 3 before moving up a spot, finishing with an 11-1 overall record for the Spartans en route to a Catholic Central League All-Star. “Sarah is a natural athlete and a very stable player,” said Bishop Stang coach Jackie McCarthy. “She started strong and got better as the season went on. By going to number two, she was not afraid. She was a perfect player for the number 2 spot. She was a good starting player with a solid serve.
doubles
Mackenzie Brodley, Junior, and Olivia Powers, Junior, Wareham
Brodley earned South Coast Conference All-Star honors after going undefeated (10-0) at No. 1 doubles for the champion Vikings. Brodley was ill during the only set they lost all season and the duo came back to win the final set with a score of 6-0 in a game against Apponequet. “They are smart players and good students,” said Wareham coach Geoff Swett. “They have come up strong and have developed into solid players. You have to communicate to win and that is one of their greatest assets.”
Maeve Egger, Junior, and Jenna Domagala, Junior, Bishop Stang
They put together a solid season and a 10-2 record for the Spartans to earn Catholic Central League All-Star honors. “They were a solid team that worked well together and improved as the season went on,” said Bishop Stang coach Jackie McCarthy. “Jenna played a lot of indoor tennis before the season started and she is a very strong player with a very strong serve. They were always behind each other, especially in difficult situations, and their verbal communication on the pitch was excellent.”
ALL-STAR TEAM
singles
Nayan Bala, Dartmouth, sophomore
Bala finished with an 8-2 record of No. 2 singles for Dartmouth, which won the Southeast Conference Championship. Proved to be very consistent with her foundations and won a lot of long points putting pressure on her opponents. A highly skilled player, she put the ball in play and kept mistakes to a minimum.
Saige Galhardo, Wareham, Junior
Galhardo, one of the smallest players in the area at barely five feet tall, hit the ball really hard and won points on the baseline and at the net. Finished with an 8-2 record at No. 2 for the Vikings, who went unbeaten (10-0) and won the South Coast Conference Championship. Liked to compete and have fun.
Lexy Wynn, Bishop Stang, freshman
Has been playing tennis since she was six years old and has all the shots. Finished with a 9-2 record at number 1 for the Spartans and is a combo player who plays comfortably on the baseline and is not afraid to go to the net. Teaches tennis at The Bay Club in Mattapoisett in the summer and has a lot of potential.
doubles
Katelyn Luong, Senior, and Emma Vivino, Senior, Old Rochester
Made the most of their first seasons of varsity action to finish with a 5-1 record at number 1 and 2-0 at number 2. Their only loss came against Wareham Super Teamers Mackenzie Bradley and Olivia Powers. Luong shone with her aggressive play at the net and Vivino was a champion who sent the serve back.
Katherine Charrier, Junior, and Anna Camisa, Junior, Dartmouth
Put together a solid first season with an 8-3 record for No. 1 Dartmouth. Proven patient and consistent. Charrier was a rhythm player with good communication skills and Camisa helped the team with an excellent service. Their only losses came against Dighton-Rehoboth (twice) and Bishop Stang.
FAIR MENTION
Devin Bolt, Apponequet, Senior; Maya Fontinha, Apponequet, Junior; Holly Eyre, Bishop Stang, freshman; Amanda Murray, Bishop Stang, junior; Sophia Waite, Dartmouth, Junior; Elizabeth DaCunha, Fairhaven, freshman; Kaydin Pinto, Fairhaven, sophomore; Sabrina Zheng, Fairhaven, freshman; Emma Gibney, New Bedford, freshman; Dayahni Mendes, New Bedford, Senior; Gracie McCarthy, Old Rochester, Senior; Emily Murphy, Old Rochester, Junior; Fredi Gakidis, Wareham, sophomore; Giuliana L’Homme, Wareham, Junior; Allison Sciaraffa, Wareham, Junior
